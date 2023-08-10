Submit Release
Consolidated Water Reports Second Quarter 2023 Revenue up 110% to $44.2 Million and Net Income of $7.3 Million or $0.46 per Diluted Share

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. All comparisons are to the same prior year period unless otherwise noted.

The company will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 110% to $44.2 million.
  • Retail revenue increased 16% to $7.6 million.
  • Services revenue increased 377% to $24.1 million, with recurring services revenue generated from operation and maintenance contracts up 11% to $3.9 million.
  • Manufacturing revenue increased to $4.1 million. 
  • Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders was $7.5 million or $0.47 per diluted share, up 178% from $2.7 million or $0.18 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.
  • Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share ($0.34 on an annualized basis).
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $47.7 million as of June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

  • Signed $204 million contract to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.
  • Volume of water sold in Grand Cayman retail segment increased 14% primarily due to increased tourist activity on Grand Cayman, with tourism in 2022 was lower than historical levels due to the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Recognized $17.6 million in revenue from PERC Water’s progress on the construction of a $82 million advanced water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona. The construction is on track for completion next year.

Management Commentary

“I‘m truly gratified and excited to mark the company’s 50th anniversary this month by reporting record quarterly and six-month financial results,” commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. “In Q2, our revenue increased by 110% to $44.2 million, reflecting another strong period of growth across all four of our business segments. Our retail water segment benefited from a 14% increase in the volume of water sold in Grand Cayman, which we attribute to improved tourist activity over last year when tourism was lower than historical levels due to the lingering impact of the pandemic.

“Our services revenue grew by $19 million, mostly due to the progress our PERC Water subsidiary has made on the construction of an $82 million advanced water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona that we announced in May of last year. Construction is progressing as planned, and we anticipate generating significant additional revenue from this project until the plant’s anticipated commissioning and startup in mid-2024.

“PERC’s continued strong operating performance, revenue growth and synergies with other areas of our business have significantly improved our overall top and bottom line. Its strong operational presence in the Southwestern U.S. — a region that urgently needs new fresh water sources due to unprecedented drought conditions — has positioned us for further growth and development in this important segment of our business.

“In our Caribbean seawater desalination business, the revenue we recognized from the design and construction of the 2.6 million gallon per day Red Gate desalination plant for the Water Authority of the Cayman Islands also contributed to the year-over-year increase in services revenue. Construction remains on track and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

“Our new Cayman Water 1 million gallon per day West Bay desalination plant is replacing a 30-year-old plant and supplements production capacity for our retail water business in Grand Cayman. The plant is expected to go online next month in time to meet the higher retail water demand we typically experience from mid-December through April in Grand Cayman.

“In July, we entered the U.S. desalination market for the first time with a $204 million contract to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii. We believe winning this contract was due to our proven ability in designing, building and operating some of the world’s most energy-efficient seawater desalination plants, as well as the exceptional project track record that our team was able to demonstrate to our new client, the Board of Water Supply of Honolulu. We also believe this entrance into the U.S. desalination plant market positions us well for the additional opportunities we are pursuing in the Western U.S.

“We will be commemorating our 50th year of operating with the ringing of the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday. From our humble beginnings, Consolidated Water has pursued a mission to provide state-of-the-art water services to areas of the world where the supply of potable water is scarce. Our dedicated team of engineers, builders and operators have long recognized that fresh water is the most precious resource in the world. Today, we produce more than 25 million gallons of potable water daily from our 11 seawater desalination plants in the Caribbean, and operate 27 water and wastewater treatment facilities in the Western U.S.

“We remain very optimistic about our further growth for numerous reasons. This includes the recovery of tourism in Grand Cayman and our ongoing construction projects underway there and in the U.S., as well as the increased project bidding activity we are seeing in the U.S. We also anticipate that the more than $350 million in major multi-year projects that we secured over the last 18 months will have an increasing positive impact on our earnings in future quarters.

“We believe these activities and achievements, combined with the current positive trends in our markets, represent strong drivers for continued growth, increased profitability, and further strengthening of shareholder value.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $44.2 million, up 110% compared to $21.1 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was driven by increases of $1.0 million in the retail segment, $59,000 in the bulk segment, $19.0 million in the services segment and $3.0 million in the manufacturing segment.

Retail revenue increased primarily due to a 14% increase in the volume of water sold, as well as the result of higher energy costs that increased the energy pass-through component of the company’s water rates and a more favorable rate mix.

The increase in services segment revenue was due to an increase in plant design and construction revenue. The company recognized approximately $17.6 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2023 for the construction of a water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 11% as compared to $3.5 million in the same year-ago period.

The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to increased production activity.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $15.5 million or 35.0% of total revenue, up 107% from $7.5 million or 35.5% of total revenue for the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.5 million or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.7 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the second quarter of 2023, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $7.3 million or $0.46 per fully diluted share, up from a net income of $2.3 million or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share for the same year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $47.7 million as of June 30, 2023, as compared to $51.1 million as of March 31, 2023, with working capital at $75.5 million, debt of $0.3 million, and stockholders’ equity totaling $170.3 million.

First Half 2023 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first half of 2023 was $77.1 million, up 90% compared to $40.6 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $2.5 million in the retail segment, $1.7 million in the bulk segment, $27.0 million in the services segment and $5.2 million in the manufacturing segment.

Retail revenue increased primarily due to a 17% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold in the Cayman Water license area increased by 15% and the remaining 2% increase in the volume of water sold was due to water sales made by Cayman Water directly to the WAC in January and February of 2023.

The retail revenue increased also as a result of higher energy costs that increased the energy pass-through component of the company’s retail water rates, as well as a more favorable rate mix.

The increase in bulk segment revenue was due to an increase in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which increased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates and, to a lesser extent, an increase of 9% in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas.

The increase in services segment revenue was due to an increase in plant design and construction revenue. The company recognized approximately $24.1 million in revenue for the construction of a water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona in the first half of 2023. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $7.5 million in the first half of 2023, up 5% as compared to $7.1 million in the same year-ago period.

The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to higher project activity.

Gross profit for the first half of 2023 was $26.0 million or 33.7% of total revenue, up 78% from $14.6 million or 36.0% of total revenue in the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the first half of 2023 was $11.6 million or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.0 million or $0.33 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the half of 2023, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $11.1 million or $0.70 per fully diluted share, up from net income of $4.0 million or $0.26 per fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Second Quarter Segment Results

                               
    Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
    Retail   Bulk   Services   Manufacturing   Total
Revenue   $ 7,573,329     $ 8,482,495   $ 24,093,963   $ 4,087,476   $ 44,237,263  
Cost of revenue     3,433,132       5,931,735     16,248,141     3,160,706     28,773,714  
Gross profit     4,140,197       2,550,760     7,845,822     926,770     15,463,549  
General and administrative expenses     4,265,535       379,900     904,560     434,920     5,984,915  
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net           1,000             1,000  
Income (loss) from operations   $ (125,338 )   $ 2,171,860   $ 6,941,262   $ 491,850     9,479,634  
Other income, net                             129,131  
Income before income taxes                             9,608,765  
Provision for income taxes                             1,940,067  
Net income from continuing operations                             7,668,698  
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests                             137,226  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                             7,531,472  
Net loss from discontinued operations                             (207,701 )
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                           $ 7,323,771  


                               
    Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
    Retail   Bulk   Services   Manufacturing   Total
Revenue   $ 6,526,803   $ 8,423,749   $ 5,055,483   $ 1,061,092     $ 21,067,127  
Cost of revenue     3,118,411     5,647,583     3,865,867     959,769       13,591,630  
Gross profit     3,408,392     2,776,166     1,189,616     101,323       7,475,497  
General and administrative expenses     3,345,109     404,072     838,040     339,470       4,926,691  
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net     1,200         4,080           5,280  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 64,483   $ 2,372,094   $ 355,656   $ (238,147 )     2,554,086  
Other income, net                             397,982  
Income before income taxes                             2,952,068  
Provision for income taxes                             10,152  
Net income from continuing operations                             2,941,916  
Income attributable to non-controlling interests                             232,197  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                             2,709,719  
Net loss from discontinued operations                             (419,833 )
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                           $ 2,289,886  


First Half Segment Results

                               
    Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
    Retail   Bulk   Services   Manufacturing   Total
Revenue   $ 15,344,424     $ 17,486,868   $ 36,815,664   $ 7,459,297   $ 77,106,253  
Cost of revenue     6,983,926       12,174,881     26,292,219     5,632,596     51,083,622  
Gross profit     8,360,498       5,311,987     10,523,445     1,826,701     26,022,631  
General and administrative expenses     8,442,642       732,875     1,993,232     852,828     12,021,577  
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net     (7,287 )     12,270         1,933     6,916  
Income (loss) from operations   $ (89,431 )   $ 4,591,382   $ 8,530,213   $ 975,806     14,007,970  
Other income, net                             286,190  
Income before income taxes                             14,294,160  
Provision for income taxes                             2,389,552  
Net income from continuing operations                             11,904,608  
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests                             300,347  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                             11,604,261  
Net loss from discontinued operations                             (466,864 )
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                           $ 11,137,397  


                               
    Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
    Retail   Bulk   Services   Manufacturing   Total
Revenue   $ 12,840,003     $ 15,774,393   $ 9,799,303   $ 2,211,333     $ 40,625,032  
Cost of revenue     6,172,151       10,334,702     7,515,047     1,981,871       26,003,771  
Gross profit     6,667,852       5,439,691     2,284,256     229,462       14,621,261  
General and administrative expenses     6,795,515       714,375     1,618,014     664,904       9,792,808  
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net     1,200           16,538           17,738  
Income (loss) from operations   $ (126,463 )   $ 4,725,316   $ 682,780   $ (435,442 )     4,846,191  
Other income, net                             717,709  
Income before income taxes                             5,563,900  
Benefit from income taxes                             56,425  
Net income from continuing operations                             5,507,475  
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests                             473,627  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                             5,033,848  
Net loss from discontinued operations                             (1,027,147 )
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                           $ 4,006,701  

Conference Call
Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, which will include a question-and-answer period.

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Conference ID: 5868888

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 18, 2023, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 5868888

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, builds and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, builds and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email Contact

Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

               
      June 30,     December 31,  
      2023     2022  
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 47,691,699   $ 50,711,751  
Accounts receivable, net     30,302,638     27,046,182  
Inventory     9,844,600     5,727,842  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     6,873,183     5,643,279  
Contract assets     8,192,770     2,913,722  
Current assets of discontinued operations     320,427     531,480  
Total current assets     103,225,317     92,574,256  
Property, plant and equipment, net     50,733,041     52,529,545  
Construction in progress     5,890,363     3,705,681  
Inventory, noncurrent     5,004,956     4,550,987  
Investment in OC-BVI     1,339,585     1,545,430  
Goodwill     10,425,013     10,425,013  
Intangible assets, net     2,545,556     2,818,888  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     1,785,865     2,058,384  
Other assets     3,001,292     1,669,377  
Long-term assets of discontinued operations     21,129,288     21,129,288  
Total assets   $ 205,080,276   $ 193,006,849  
               
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities   $ 10,156,003   $ 8,438,315  
Accounts payable - related parties         403,839  
Accrued compensation     1,869,351     2,267,583  
Dividends payable     1,411,753     1,375,403  
Current maturities of operating leases     547,297     546,851  
Current portion of long-term debt     114,964     114,964  
Contract liabilities     12,928,490     8,803,921  
Deferred revenue     409,670     315,825  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations     280,695     389,884  
Total current liabilities     27,718,223     22,656,585  
Long-term debt, noncurrent     161,409     216,117  
Deferred tax liabilities     485,008     560,306  
Noncurrent operating leases     1,552,708     1,590,542  
Other liabilities     153,000     219,110  
Total liabilities     30,070,348     25,242,660  
Commitments and contingencies              
Equity              
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity              
Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 48,088 and 34,383 shares, respectively     28,853     20,630  
Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,736,041 and 15,322,875 shares, respectively     9,441,625     9,193,725  
Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued          
Additional paid-in capital     91,107,323     89,205,159  
Retained earnings     69,702,109     61,247,699  
Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity     170,279,910     159,667,213  
Non-controlling interests     4,730,018     8,096,976  
Total equity     175,009,928     167,764,189  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 205,080,276   $ 193,006,849  


CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
Revenue   $ 44,237,263     $ 21,067,127     $ 77,106,253     $ 40,625,032  
Cost of revenue(including related party expenses of $0 and $640,937 for the three months ended, and $0 and $1,480,369 for the six months ended, June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively)     28,773,714       13,591,630       51,083,622       26,003,771  
Gross profit     15,463,549       7,475,497       26,022,631       14,621,261  
General and administrative expenses (including related party expenses of $0 and $24,231 for the three months ended, and $0 and $48,462 for the six months ended, June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively)     5,984,915       4,926,691       12,021,577       9,792,808  
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net     1,000       5,280       6,916       17,738  
Income from operations     9,479,634       2,554,086       14,007,970       4,846,191  
                         
Other income (expense):                        
Interest income     86,137       110,916       199,781       291,603  
Interest expense     (36,247 )     (2,724 )     (74,091 )     (6,805 )
Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI     12,150       8,100       26,325       18,225  
Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI     35,272       19,551       70,830       51,317  
Net gain on put/call options           201,000             276,000  
Other     31,819       61,139       63,345       87,369  
Other income, net     129,131       397,982       286,190       717,709  
Income before income taxes     9,608,765       2,952,068       14,294,160       5,563,900  
Provision for income taxes     1,940,067       10,152       2,389,552       56,425  
Net income from continuing operations     7,668,698       2,941,916       11,904,608       5,507,475  
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests     137,226       232,197       300,347       473,627  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders     7,531,472       2,709,719       11,604,261       5,033,848  
Total loss from discontinued operations     (207,701 )     (419,833 )     (466,864 )     (1,027,147 )
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders   $ 7,323,771     $ 2,289,886     $ 11,137,397     $ 4,006,701  
                         
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders                        
Continuing operations   $ 0.48     $ 0.18     $ 0.74     $ 0.33  
Discontinued operations     (0.01 )     (0.03 )     (0.03 )     (0.07 )
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.47     $ 0.15     $ 0.71     $ 0.26  
                         
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders                        
Continuing operations   $ 0.47     $ 0.18     $ 0.73     $ 0.33  
Discontinued operations     (0.01 )     (0.03 )     (0.03 )     (0.07 )
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.46     $ 0.15     $ 0.70     $ 0.26  
                         
Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares   $ 0.085     $ 0.085     $ 0.17     $ 0.17  
                         
Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:                        
Basic earnings per share     15,736,041       15,285,523       15,729,852       15,285,523  
Diluted earnings per share     15,907,440       15,436,421       15,899,923       15,435,956  


