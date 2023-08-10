Timiskaming Shores Continues to be an Affordable Place to Buy a Home

Market data highlights residential sales

TIMISKAMING SHORES, Ontario, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-year market data released by the Timmins, Cochrane & Timiskaming Districts Association of REALTORS® (TCTDAR) shows the overall affordability of residential real estate in Timiskaming Shores.



Consisting of New Liskeard, Haileybury, and Dymond, the city of Timiskaming Shores in Northeastern Ontario is an ideal place to live, work, and play. Located along the western shores of Lake Timiskaming, Timiskaming Shores has the amenities of a larger community, with the comfort and seclusion of a small town.

TCTDAR real estate housing statistics from January 2023 to June 2023, show just how affordable homeownership is in Temiskaming Shores with the average sale price of a residential home at $306,237. In June 2022, the average price was slightly higher at $320,000.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic we saw an influx of people leaving big cities, and settling in smaller communities like Timiskaming Shores,” said Michelle Hagerty, President of Timmins, Cochrane & Timiskaming Districts Association of REALTORS®. “Temiskaming Shores is an ideal area to put down roots or to raise a family. With the affordability of residential homes, along with access to nature and recreational amenities like hiking, golfing, skiing, and boating, it’s no wonder we saw an uptick in sales over the last few years. With homes continuing to sell at an affordable, yet competitive price, we know this will continue.”



In taking a closer look at the data, Temiskaming Shores demonstrates affordability across the region. The average sales January to June 2023 in New Liskeard and Dymond was $339,640 and the average sale price in Haileybury was $254,277.

For more information on real estate opportunities in Temiskaming Shores and area, please visit www.tctdar.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Timmins, Cochrane & Timiskaming Districts Association of REALTORS

Anne Marie Vaillancourt

Executive Officer

eo@tctdar.ca

(705) 268-5451