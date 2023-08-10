W&T Offshore Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) today announced participation in several upcoming energy investor conferences.



W&T will participate in the EnerCom Denver Conference to be held in Denver, Colorado where Tracy Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to make a presentation on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 at 1:30 pm Mountain Time (2:30 pm Central Daylight Time). Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, in the “Investors” section under “News and Events.”

The Company will also participate in the Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference on August 22nd and 23rd, 2023 with virtual meetings with investors.

Lastly, W&T management will host one-on-one meetings with investors at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

An updated investor slide deck will be posted the day of each event in the “Investors” section of W&T’s website under “Presentations”.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had working interests in 46 fields in federal and state waters (which include 38 fields in federal waters and eight in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 578,000 gross acres (419,000 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 8,000 gross acres in Alabama State waters, 416,500 gross acres on the conventional shelf and approximately 153,500 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACTS:

Al Petrie

Investor Relations Coordinator

investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

713-297-8024

Sameer Parasnis

Executive VP and CFO

sparasnis@wtoffshore.com

713-513-8654