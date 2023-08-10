[Exploring Business Opportunities via MIF] “Macao Local Enterprises Exhibition and Sales Area” Is Now Open for Application

MACAU, August 10 - The 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF), hosted by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), will be staged at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao from 19 to 22 October. Under the theme of “More than Business”, this four-day event will demonstrate new opportunities created by the Macao-Hengqin synergy in line with the “1+4” moderately diversified development strategy of the SAR government.

At this year’s MIF, a “Macao Local Enterprises Exhibition and Sales Area” will be set up to help local enterprises expand their markets. The exhibition fee is MOP 2,690 for each exhibitor, those who are interested are welcome to lodge their applications online during 9-22 August.

Seizing business opportunities at “Macao Local Enterprises Exhibition and Sales Area”

During the 28th MIF, the exhibits to be displayed at the “Macao Local Enterprises Exhibition and Sales Area” cover categories such as snack souvenirs, trendy products, home boutique, electronic furniture, healthcare daily supplies, cultural and creative products, and commercial service (involving MICE, education, logistics, trade, e-commerce, retail system software and design). Priority will go to enterprises operating Macao products, Macao brands or acting as agents of products from Portuguese speaking countries, and also enterprises displaying their products at the exhibition center “Macao Ideas” or the Portuguese-speaking Countries Products Exhibition Center.

Interested parties are welcome to submit the application during 9-22 August through the “Event Online Application System” (macaomice.ipim.gov.mo) of IPIM, or by scanning the QR code below. For further information, please contact us on +853 2882 871 or via email at mif.sme@macauexpogroup.com. If the number of applicants exceeds the available booths, a lucky draw will be held to select the exhibitors. The host reserves the final decision on the arrangement.

Leveraging MICE impetus to develop Macao’s diversified economy

As one of the annual economic and trade events in Macao, MIF is committed to connecting enterprises worldwide for innovative development and exploring business opportunities, as well as deepening the cross-sector integration of “industry+MICE” and accumulating the pulling effect of “MICE+tourism”, so as to further promote Macao’s moderate economic diversification.