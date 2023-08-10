Submit Release
WEDC Secretary Hughes celebrates Mosinee hotel

Downtown Cobblestone Hotel & Suites will be economic spark

MOSINEE, WI. AUG. 10, 2023 – Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited Mosinee for the grand opening of the city’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites – a project that WEDC supported with a $250,000 Community Development Investment grant.

“This hotel right on Main Street in the heart of downtown will allow visitors to explore Mosinee and discover the area’s amazing businesses and quality of life,” Hughes said. “A downtown hotel can act as a catalyst to improve the economic well-being for everyone in a community.”

The new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites is located at 216 Main St. and has 54 guest rooms, meeting space, a swimming pool and fitness center and other amenities.

“The city has been working to develop a new upper-midscale hotel in our great community for more than 10 years before reaching a deal to develop the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in the beautiful downtown district,” Mosinee Mayor Brent Jacobson said.  “The new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites will significantly further the city’s efforts with transforming our downtown business district into a regional destination for visitors, which will encourage additional private commercial investment in the downtown area.”

From the program’s inception in 2013 through March 2023, WEDC has awarded nearly $45.2 million in CDI grants for 215 projects expected to generate nearly $879 million in capital investments statewide.

