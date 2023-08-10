Illinois EPA Announces Dates of Next Electric Vehicle Rebate Program Funding Round

ILLINOIS, August 10 - Program opening November 1st offers $4,000 rebate for purchase of an all-electric passenger vehicle or $1,500 rebate for purchase of an all-electric motorcycle





The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) is announcing that the next funding round for Illinois' Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program will open Wednesday, November 1, 2023 and run through Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Individuals that purchase a new or used all-electric vehicle from an Illinois licensed dealer, meet all other eligibility requirements, and apply during the rebate cycle will be eligible for a rebate as long as funds are available. Forms and instructions on submitting a rebate application will be made available on the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program webpage on October 18, 2023.





"Here in Illinois, we are leading the clean energy revolution—providing competitive incentives for companies and consumers alike," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Ever since I signed the landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, we've distributed millions of dollars in rebates for residents who buy all-electric vehicles. Today, I couldn't be happier to announce that the next round of the Illinois EV Rebate Program will open November 1st. I encourage all Illinoisans to take advantage of this nation-leading opportunity—helping us reach our ambitious goal of 1 million registered EVs on the road by 2030."





"This incentive program was created to encourage Illinois residents to purchase electric vehicles and has already received tremendous response from Illinois motorists, with over $19 million in rebates awarded in fiscal year 2023," said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim. "We are pleased to provide notice of the next funding round to share this important information and give ample notice to those who may be in the market to purchase an all-electric vehicle in the coming weeks or months."





EV purchasers must apply for a rebate within 90 days of the vehicle purchase date. However, applications will not be accepted or reviewed if submitted or postmarked prior to the November 1, 2023 rebate cycle start date. Payments will be made to eligible individuals as long as funding is available.





The Illinois General Assembly has appropriated $12 million to Illinois EPA for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, 2024. Actual funding amounts will be determined by the amount of money available in the Electric Vehicle Rebate Fund, not to exceed $12 million.





Generally, to be eligible for a rebate, the vehicle must be exclusively powered and refueled by electricity, plugged in to charge, and licensed to drive on public roadways. Electric mopeds, electric off-highway vehicles, hybrid electric or extended-range electric vehicles that are also equipped with conventional fueled propulsion or auxiliary engines are not eligible under the program. Eligibility requirements for an EV rebate in Illinois are set forth in the Illinois EPA's regulations at 35 Ill. Adm. Code 275. These requirements include, but are not limited to:





The purchaser must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.

An applicant may not previously have received an Electric Vehicle Rebate..

The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.

Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.

Vehicles purchased from an out-of-state dealership, and vehicles delivered to or received by the purchaser out-of-state are not eligible for a rebate.

The purchaser must apply for the rebate within 90-days after the vehicle purchase date.

The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

Documentation requirements include a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.





a new EV Rebate Application form will be posted to the webpage on October 18, 2023, along with instructions for completing the application. The Illinois' Electric Vehicle Rebate Program webpage includes a Frequently Asked Questions document, and other relevant information. Please note,





The Illinois EV Rebate Program was created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Pritzker in the fall of 2021. As required under CEJA, Illinois EPA will prioritize the review of applications from low-income purchasers and award rebates accordingly. Low income is defined as persons and families whose income does not exceed 80 percent of the State median income, as established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. All other applications will be processed as received on a first come, first serve basis.







