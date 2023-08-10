Make a complete stop, look both ways and turn safely into the IDOT tent at Illinois State Fair

ILLINOIS, August 10 - Fairgoers can sign a snowplow blade, play interactive games,

learn about safety, pollinator habitat preservation and job openings





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to join them at their Illinois State Fair tent, where fairgoers can sign a snowplow blade that will be put into action this winter, play interactive games that reinforce safe driving practices, learn about projects happening in their communities, find information about job openings and see a demonstration on pollinator preservation practices.





"The Illinois State Fair is an ideal setting for IDOT to interact with the public," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please come out and talk to our staff. Ask questions, have fun, learn something new and leave our tent ready to work alongside the IDOT team to make Illinois an even better place."





Among the activities:

Put your signature on a 1,200-pound snowplow blade, take a photo and share on social media with the hashtag #IDOTSignThePlow.

Don impairment goggles and find out how you can help reduce fatalities and injuries as part of the "It's Not a Game" safety campaign.

See how the Rebuild Illinois capital program is investing in your towns and neighborhoods.

Learn about Operation Habitat, IDOT's program to create, preserve and protect areas for pollinators.

Get information on how you can find employment at IDOT, including the snowbird program to help with snow-and-ice removal this winter.

The tent is at Brian Raney Avenue and Farm-A-Rama Lane. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today through Saturday, Aug. 19. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, the fair's final day.



