Illinois EPA State Fair Exhibits Promote Energy Education

ILLINOIS, August 10 - Fairgoers Young and Old Can Learn about Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, and More





SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced this year's exhibit for the 2023 Illinois State Fair. The Illinois EPA primary exhibit is themed "Clean Energy - A Bright Future!" Located in Conservation World, the exhibit will have interactive games and educational information for young visitors. Adults can also find information about clean energy, electric vehicles and charging stations, Illinois specific energy information, and solar energy.





"The Illinois EPA enjoys exhibiting at the Illinois State Fair each year as it provides an opportunity to share information on environmental protection and stewardship for the annual fair visitors," said Director Kim. "This year's exhibit offers kids a chance to play games while they and their families gain knowledge about the importance of energy efficiency and clean energy."





As part of the exhibit, children can play "Putting for Clean Energy" with miniature golf featuring solar panels and windmills in the display. There will also be a ball toss and an energy wheel with energy-related categories. Participants will be asked a question on the topic where the wheel lands. Additionally, there will be a word search and unscramble board. Younger children will also be invited to color at coloring tables.





Educational signs will be posted throughout the exhibit for the adults to view and learn about energy related topics while the children are playing. The information will also include information the Illinois EPA's educational curricula , highlighting the energy unit with educators' kits. Adults can also register to win one of two rain barrels being given away by the Illinois EPA during the fair.





The Illinois EPA's Conservation World exhibit will be open from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. each of the 10 days of this year's fair. The exhibit is located just south of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Building.



