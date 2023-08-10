Gaming Board Welcomes New Gaming Agents at Police Academy Graduation Ceremony

ILLINOIS, August 10 - The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) welcomed two new gaming agent trainees to the agency today during a law enforcement basic training graduation ceremony in Springfield. The gaming agents will be assigned to IGB casino field offices statewide. Hiring and training new gaming agents is part of the IGB's ongoing effort to ensure fair and proper gaming practices throughout the state.





"We are proud to bring these new agents onboard as we work to provide the additional staffing needed for the growing number of casinos, video gaming and sports wagering across Illinois," said IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter. "I applaud the hard work and determination they demonstrated during basic training and look forward to their continued success as IGB gaming agents."





The new gaming agent trainees include:

• Gina Erickson-Joliet

• Kenneth Tripp-Joliet





The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield following the completion of a 560-hour basic training course for law enforcement officers by the trainees and other recruits. This is the IGB's second police graduating class this year, bringing a total of eight new Police Academy graduates to the agency in 2023.





The IGB serves as the state regulatory and law enforcement agency responsible for overseeing all licensed casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering to ensure the integrity and safety of Illinois gaming while generating revenue for the state and gaming host communities. Illinois is presently home to 13 casinos, more than 8,400 licensed video gaming establishments and nine operating sportsbooks.



