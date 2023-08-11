Fly Together Fitness, Somerville Pole Fitness and Dance Studio, Expands to a Second Location in Watertown, MA
Innovative business offering pole fitness, dance, and movement classes helps its diverse set of students find joy, empowerment, and community in a larger space
Our team has always found success in taking risks, trying something different, and trusting that, if we commit first to building quality and always stay true to our values, the rest will come.”WATERTOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fly Together Fitness, the first pole dance and movement studio in Somerville, opens its second location in Watertown on August 13th. The small business is co-owned and operated by eleven female and non-binary individuals. At Fly Together, students meet their fitness goals through empowerment, support and joy.
— Angela Guo, Executive Director
Pole dance, with its combination of strength, grace, and artistry, has taken the fitness and dance industries by storm. It has been highlighted on NPR, in Vogue, The New York Times and featured in a Super Bowl half-time performance by Jennifer Lopez. In October 2017, pole dance was granted observer status by the Global Association of International Sports Federation, paving the way for it to become an Olympic sport.
“Pole fitness is truly for everyone- our student base crosses all ages, genders, and backgrounds. Our instructors prioritize safety and quality in their classes, as well as continually developing their own practice.” -Quinn Sparlin, Curriculum Director
With more than four times the footprint of its original Somerville, MA location, Fly Together Fitness- Watertown will offer pole fitness plus a variety of movement, dance, flexibility, and acrobatics classes.
“There’s more room to create an environment where everyone feels confident, strong, and empowered to achieve their goals. Our team has always found success in taking risks, trying something different, and trusting that, if we commit first to building quality and always stay true to our values, the rest will come. We believe that all movement and all pole is valid and want to carve out that space for our community members” - Angela Guo, Executive Director
Fly Together Fitness - Watertown, 100 Parker Street, Watertown, MA, opens Sunday August 13th. Promotional discounts ($99 for 1 month of unlimited classes, $20 first class) for both of its locations are available for a limited time. Fly Together will be attending the Watertown Arts Market (August 19, 2023) and Faire on the Square (September 23, 2023).
Visit their website at www.flytogetherfitness.com, follow them on Facebook/Instagram, or book classes on the Momence app.
