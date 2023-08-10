Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,342 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Grants Administrative Leave for State Offices on the Island of Maui Due to Severe Wildfires

MAUI COUNTY – Governor Josh Green, M.D., notified all State Department and Agency Heads that due to severe wildfires affecting the Island of Maui, nonessential state employees on the Island of Maui need not report to work from Thursday, August 10, 2023 through Sunday, August 13, 2023. Employees affected by the closing of those offices should not report to work and shall be granted Administrative Leave, EXCEPT for:

  • Departmental Disaster/Emergency Coordinators,
  • Disaster Response Workers, and
  • Employees whose work involves continuing crucial operations/services, such as hospital workers, correctional workers, etc.

Employees who fall into one of the above categories are required to report to work,

unless otherwise notified by their direct supervisor.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: (808) 586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: (808) 265-0083

Email: [email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Grants Administrative Leave for State Offices on the Island of Maui Due to Severe Wildfires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more