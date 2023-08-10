Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Grants Administrative Leave for State Offices on the Island of Maui Due to Severe Wildfires

MAUI COUNTY – Governor Josh Green, M.D., notified all State Department and Agency Heads that due to severe wildfires affecting the Island of Maui, nonessential state employees on the Island of Maui need not report to work from Thursday, August 10, 2023 through Sunday, August 13, 2023. Employees affected by the closing of those offices should not report to work and shall be granted Administrative Leave, EXCEPT for:

Departmental Disaster/Emergency Coordinators,

Disaster Response Workers, and

Employees whose work involves continuing crucial operations/services, such as hospital workers, correctional workers, etc.

Employees who fall into one of the above categories are required to report to work,

unless otherwise notified by their direct supervisor.

