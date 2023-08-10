Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Q2 2023 Results and Declaration of Q3 2023 Dividend of $0.20 Per Common Share

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce its Q2 2023 financial and operational results and that its board of directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2023.

“In Q2 2023, we generated adjusted funds flow(1) of $69.7 million and free funds flow(1) of $4.9 million, with average production of 77,510 boe/d. In addition, we returned an aggregate of $63.5 million to shareholders in Q2 2023 through our base common share dividend and common share repurchases,” commented Jeff Tonken, Chief Executive Officer of Birchcliff.

“We are maintaining our production guidance at 77,000 to 80,000 boe/d for 2023 despite a significant outage on a third-party NGLs pipeline that persisted into May. We are also maintaining our F&D capital expenditures guidance of $270 million to $280 million, which includes capital spent in the Elmworth area to provide Birchcliff with optionality for future growth beyond our assets in Pouce Coupe and Gordondale. We anticipate strong production performance for the remainder of 2023, which we expect will result in more than $100 million of free funds flow in the second half of the year(2).”

Q2 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved strong quarterly average production of 77,510 boe/d, notwithstanding the impact of an unplanned system outage on Pembina Pipeline’s Northern Pipeline system (the “ Pembina Outage ”), which affected the Corporation’s production in Q2 2023. The strong performance from the new wells brought on production in the first half of the year helped to offset the negative impact of this outage.

”), which affected the Corporation’s production in Q2 2023. The strong performance from the new wells brought on production in the first half of the year helped to offset the negative impact of this outage. Generated quarterly adjusted funds flow of $69.7 million, or $0.26 per basic common share ( 3 ) , and quarterly free funds flow of $4.9 million, or $0.02 per basic common share ( 3 ) .

, and quarterly free funds flow of $4.9 million, or $0.02 per basic common share . Generated cash flow from operating activities of $62.4 million.

Reported quarterly net income to common shareholders of $42.8 million, or $0.16 per basic common share.

Realized an operating expense ( 4 ) of $3.64/boe in Q2 2023.

of $3.64/boe in Q2 2023. F&D capital expenditures were $64.8 million in Q2 2023.

Total debt ( 5 ) at June 30, 2023 was $278.5 million.

at June 30, 2023 was $278.5 million. Returned $63.5 million to shareholders in Q2 2023. During the quarter, the Corporation paid an aggregate of $53.2 million in common share dividends and purchased an aggregate of 1,265,268 common shares under its normal course issuer bid at an average price of $8.10 per share, before fees.

Birchcliff’s unaudited interim condensed financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and related management’s discussion and analysis will be available on its website at www.birchcliffenergy.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) See "Outlook and Guidance" for further information regarding Birchcliff's guidance and its commodity price and exchange rate assumptions.

(3) Non-GAAP ratio.

(4) Supplementary financial measure.

(5) Capital management measure.

DECLARATION OF Q3 2023 QUARTERLY DIVIDEND



Birchcliff remains committed to the payment of its previously approved annual base dividend of $0.80 per common share in 2023. Accordingly, the Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The dividend will be payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2023. The dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For further information regarding the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained herein, see “Advisories – Forward-Looking Statements”. With respect to the disclosure of Birchcliff’s production contained in this press release, see “Advisories – Production”. In addition, this press release uses various “non-GAAP financial measures”, “non-GAAP ratios”, “supplementary financial measures” and “capital management measures” as such terms are defined in National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (“NI 52-112”). Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. For further information regarding the non-GAAP and other financial measures used in this press release, see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.



Q2 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING Average production Light oil (bbls/d) 1,936 1,855 2,012 2,111 Condensate (bbls/d) 5,462 4,500 5,411 4,647 NGLs (bbls/d) 6,811 6,349 5,059 7,158 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 379,807 366,256 381,467 365,779 Total (boe/d) 77,510 73,746 76,059 74,879 Average realized sales prices (CDN$)(1)(2) Light oil (per bbl) 89.89 135.91 98.04 124.50 Condensate (per bbl) 98.18 138.28 101.97 129.70 NGLs (per bbl) 22.86 48.26 27.33 45.66 Natural gas (per Mcf) 2.67 8.61 3.18 7.02 Total (per boe) 24.28 58.75 27.59 50.19 NETBACK AND COST ($/boe)(2) Petroleum and natural gas revenue(1) 24.28 58.75 27.60 50.19 Royalty expense (1.09) (7.75) (2.69) (6.06) Operating expense (3.64) (3.40) (3.79) (3.44) Transportation and other expense(3) (5.53) (5.87) (5.43) (5.65) Operating netback(3) 14.02 41.73 15.69 35.04 G&A expense, net (1.51) (1.15) (1.46) (1.14) Interest expense (0.64) (0.50) (0.56) (0.49) Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments (1.88) 2.49 (2.11) 1.21 Other cash expense (0.12) (0.02) (0.05) - Adjusted funds flow(3) 9.87 42.55 11.51 34.62 Depletion and depreciation expense (8.00) (7.52) (8.13) (7.50) Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 6.84 7.07 (2.56) 6.06 Other expense(4) (0.66) (0.38) (0.61) (0.22) Dividends on preferred shares - (0.26) - (0.26) Deferred income tax expense (1.99) (9.59) (0.20) (7.64) Net income to common shareholders 6.06 31.87 0.01 25.06 FINANCIAL Petroleum and natural gas revenue ($000s)(1) 171,291 394,315 379,938 680,291 Cash flow from operating activities ($000s) 62,353 273,711 173,683 427,863 Adjusted funds flow ($000s)(5) 69,650 285,535 158,387 469,234 Per basic common share ($)(3) 0.26 1.08 0.59 1.77 Free funds flow ($000s)(5) 4,895 201,288 (21,407) 296,705 Per basic common share ($)(3) 0.02 0.76 (0.08) 1.12 Net income to common shareholders ($000s) 42,753 213,855 205 339,647 Per basic common share ($) 0.16 0.81 - 1.28 End of period basic common shares (000s) 266,222 265,204 266,222 265,204 Weighted average basic common shares (000s) 266,354 265,440 266,400 265,485 Dividends on common shares ($000s) 53,241 5,310 106,633 7,968 Dividends on preferred shares ($000s) - 1,715 - 3,432 F&D capital expenditures ($000s)(6) 64,755 84,247 179,794 172,529 Total capital expenditures ($000s)(5) 65,241 86,150 180,900 174,274 Revolving term credit facilities ($000s) 281,354 276,030 281,354 276,030 Total debt ($000s)(7) 278,521 266,894 278,521 266,894

(1) Excludes the effects of financial instruments but includes the effects of physical delivery contracts.

(2) Average realized sales prices and the component values of netback and costs are supplementary financial measures unless otherwise indicated.

(3) Non-GAAP ratio.

(4) Includes non-cash items such as compensation, accretion, amortization of deferred financing fees and other gains and losses.

(5) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(6) See “Advisories – F&D Capital Expenditures”.

(7) Capital management measure.

OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE



Birchcliff is on track to meet its 2023 annual average production guidance of 77,000 to 80,000 boe/d, which reflects the impact of the Pembina Outage that negatively affected the Corporation’s production in the first half of the year. Although Birchcliff currently expects its annual average production to be on the lower end of this guidance range, the Corporation anticipates solid production results from the remaining 9 wells in its capital program scheduled to be brought on production in Q4 2023, which will help to offset the negative impact of the Pembina Outage. See “Operational Update”.

Birchcliff’s F&D capital expenditures are expected to be in-line with its guidance of $270 million to $280 million, which includes the bringing on production of 32 wells in Pouce Coupe and Gordondale and the drilling of 2 additional land retention wells in the Elmworth area. The drilling of these additional wells will continue a significant number of sections of Montney lands in Elmworth, thereby preserving Birchcliff’s optionality for future growth in the area. Birchcliff invested approximately $20 million in the Elmworth area in the first half of 2023, which was not included in the Corporation’s initial capital budget announced on January 18, 2023. See “Operational Update”.

The following tables set forth Birchcliff’s guidance and commodity price assumptions for 2023 (which were previously disclosed on May 10, 2023), as well as its free funds flow sensitivity:

2023 guidance and assumptions(1) Production Annual average production (boe/d) 77,000 – 80,000 % Light oil 3% % Condensate 7% % NGLs 8% % Natural gas 82% Average Expenses ($/boe) Royalty(2) 3.60 – 3.80 Operating(2) 3.60 – 3.80 Transportation and other(3) 5.30 – 5.50 Adjusted Funds Flow (millions)(4) $360 F&D Capital Expenditures (millions) $270 – $280 Free Funds Flow (millions)(4) $80 – $90 Annual Base Dividend (millions)(5) $213 Excess Free Funds Flow (millions)(4)(5) ($123) – ($133) Total Debt at Year End (millions)(6)(7) $280 – $290 Natural Gas Market Exposure(8) AECO exposure as a % of total natural gas production 15% Dawn exposure as a % of total natural gas production 42% NYMEX HH exposure as a % of total natural gas production 37% Alliance exposure as a % of total natural gas production 6% Commodity Prices(9) Average WTI price (US$/bbl) 78.00 Average WTI-MSW differential (CDN$/bbl) 4.20 Average AECO price (CDN$/GJ) 2.45 Average Dawn price (US$/MMBtu) 2.50 Average NYMEX HH price (US$/MMBtu) 2.85 Exchange rate (CDN$ to US$1) 1.35





Forward 5 months’ free funds flow sensitivity(9)(10) Estimated change to

2023 free funds flow (millions) Change in WTI US$1.00/bbl $1.6 Change in NYMEX HH US$0.10/MMBtu $2.5 Change in Dawn US$0.10/MMBtu $3.2 Change in AECO CDN$0.10/GJ $1.5 Change in CDN/US exchange rate CDN$0.01 $1.9

(1) Birchcliff's guidance is based on an annual average production rate of 77,000 boe/d in 2023.

(2) Supplementary financial measure.

(3) Non-GAAP ratio.

(4) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(5) Assumes that an annual base dividend of $0.80 per common share is paid and that there are 266 million common shares outstanding.

(6) Capital management measure.

(7) The forecast of total debt at December 31, 2023 is expected to be comprised of any amounts outstanding under the Credit Facilities plus accounts payable and accrued liabilities and less cash, accounts receivable and prepaid expenses and deposits.

(8) Birchcliff's natural gas market exposure for 2023 takes into account its outstanding physical and financial basis swap contracts.

(9) Birchcliff's commodity price and exchange rate assumptions are based on anticipated full-year averages.

(10) Illustrates the expected impact of changes in commodity prices and the CDN/US exchange rate on the Corporation's forecast of free funds flow for 2023.

The Corporation has initiated its formal budgeting process for 2024 and expects to release its preliminary 2024 budget on November 14, 2023, along with Birchcliff’s Q3 2023 results. Birchcliff currently expects its 2024 budget to remain focused on maintaining capital discipline, generating free funds flow and delivering significant returns to shareholders, with excess free funds flow, above current dividend levels, used to reduce indebtedness and invest in its business.



Q2 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Production

Birchcliff’s production averaged 77,510 boe/d in Q2 2023, a 5% increase from Q2 2022. The increase was primarily due to incremental production volumes from the new Montney/Doig wells brought on production since Q2 2022, partially offset by the Pembina Outage, which negatively impacted the Corporation’s NGLs sales volumes, and natural production declines in Q2 2023. Production in Q2 2022 was negatively impacted by a major scheduled turnaround that occurred in May and June 2022 at AltaGas’ deep-cut sour gas processing facility in Gordondale.

Liquids accounted for 18% of Birchcliff’s total production in Q2 2023 as compared to 17% in Q2 2022. Liquids production weighting increased primarily due to additional liquids volumes from the new Montney/Doig wells brought on production since Q2 2022. Liquids production weighting in Q2 2023 was negatively affected by the Pembina Outage, which impacted the Corporation’s NGLs sales volumes.

Adjusted Funds Flow and Cash Flow From Operating Activities

Birchcliff’s adjusted funds flow was $69.7 million in Q2 2023, or $0.26 per basic common share, both of which decreased by 76% from Q2 2022. Birchcliff’s cash flow from operating activities was $62.4 million in Q2 2023, a 77% decrease from Q2 2022. The decreases were primarily due to lower natural gas revenue, which was largely impacted by a 69% decrease in the average realized sales price Birchcliff received for its natural gas production in Q2 2023.

Birchcliff’s adjusted funds flow and cash flow from operating activities were also negatively impacted by a realized loss on financial instruments in Q2 2023 as compared to a realized gain on financial instruments in Q2 2022 and positively impacted by lower royalty expense in Q2 2023 as compared to Q2 2022.

Free Funds Flow

Birchcliff delivered free funds flow of $4.9 million, or $0.02 per basic common share, in Q2 2023, as compared to $201.3 million and $0.76 per basic common share in Q2 2022. The decreases were primarily due to lower adjusted funds flow, partially offset by lower F&D capital expenditures in Q2 2023 as compared to Q2 2022.

Net Income to Common Shareholders

Birchcliff reported net income to common shareholders of $42.8 million in Q2 2023, or $0.16 per basic common share, both of which decreased by 80% from Q2 2022. The decreases were primarily due to lower adjusted funds flow, partially offset by lower income tax expense in Q2 2023 as compared to Q2 2022.

Debt and Credit Facilities

Total debt at June 30, 2023 was $278.5 million, a 4% increase from June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, Birchcliff had a balance outstanding under its Credit Facilities of $281.4 million (June 30, 2022: $276.0 million) from available Credit Facilities of $850.0 million (June 30, 2022: $850.0 million), leaving the Corporation with $565.8 million (67%) of unutilized credit capacity after adjusting for outstanding letters of credit and unamortized deferred financing fees. This unutilized credit capacity provides Birchcliff with significant financial flexibility and additional capital resources.

During Q2 2023, Birchcliff’s syndicate of lenders completed its regular semi-annual review of the borrowing base limit under the Credit Facilities. In connection therewith, the lenders confirmed the borrowing base limit at $850.0 million. The Credit Facilities have a maturity date of May 11, 2025 and do not contain any financial maintenance covenants.

Commodity Prices

The Corporation’s average realized sales price in Q2 2023 was $24.28/boe, a 59% decrease from Q2 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower benchmark oil and natural gas prices, which negatively impacted the sales prices Birchcliff received for its production in Q2 2023. Birchcliff is fully exposed to increases and decreases in commodity prices as it has no fixed price commodity hedges in place.

The following table sets forth the average benchmark commodity prices for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Light oil – WTI Cushing (US$/bbl) 74.38 109.08 (32) Light oil – MSW (Mixed Sweet) (CDN$/bbl) 96.10 137.55 (30) Natural gas – NYMEX HH (US$/MMBtu) 2.10 7.17 (71) Natural gas – AECO 5A Daily (CDN$/GJ) 2.32 6.86 (66) Natural gas – AECO 7A Month Ahead (US$/MMBtu) 1.74 4.94 (65) Natural gas – Dawn Day Ahead (US$/MMBtu) 2.05 7.21 (72) Natural gas – ATP 5A Day Ahead (CDN$/GJ) 1.71 7.48 (77)



Natural Gas Market Diversification

Birchcliff’s physical natural gas sales exposure primarily consists of the AECO, Dawn and Alliance markets. In addition, the Corporation has various financial instruments outstanding that provide it with exposure to NYMEX HH pricing. The following table details Birchcliff’s effective sales, production and average realized sales price for natural gas and liquids for Q2 2023, after taking into account the Corporation’s financial instruments:



Three months ended June 30, 2023 Effective

sales(1)

(CDN$000s) Percentage of total sales

(%) Effective

production

(per day) Percentage of

total natural gas production

(%) Percentage of

total corporate production

(%) Effective average realized

sales price(1)

(CDN$) Market AECO(2)(3) 15,884 9 80,375 Mcf 21 17 2.17/Mcf Dawn(4) 42,489 24 160,032 Mcf 42 34 2.92/Mcf NYMEX HH(1)(2)(5) 41,353 23 139,400 Mcf 37 31 3.26/Mcf Total natural gas(1) 99,726 56 379,807 Mcf 100 82 2.89/Mcf Light oil 15,837 9 1,936 bbls 2 89.89/bbl Condensate 48,799 27 5,462 bbls 7 98.18/bbl NGLs 14,169 8 6,811 bbls 9 22.86/bbl Total liquids 78,805 44 14,209 bbls 18 60.95/bbl Total corporate(1) 178,531 100 77,510 boe 100 25.31/boe

(1) Effective sales and effective average realized sales price on a total natural gas and total corporate basis and for the AECO and NYMEX HH markets are non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios, respectively. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

(2) AECO sales and production that effectively received NYMEX HH pricing under Birchcliff’s long-term physical NYMEX HH/AECO 7A basis swap contracts have been included as effective sales and production in the NYMEX HH market. Birchcliff sold physical NYMEX HH/AECO 7A basis swap contracts for 5,000 MMBtu/d at an average contract price of NYMEX HH less US$1.205/MMBtu during Q2 2023.

(3) Birchcliff has short-term physical sales agreements with third-party marketers to sell and deliver into the Alliance pipeline system. All of Birchcliff’s short-term physical Alliance sales and production during Q2 2023 received AECO premium pricing and have therefore been included as effective sales and production in the AECO market.

(4) Birchcliff has agreements for the firm service transportation of an aggregate of 175,000 GJ/d of natural gas on TransCanada PipeLines’ Canadian Mainline, whereby natural gas is transported to the Dawn trading hub in Southern Ontario.

(5) NYMEX HH sales and production include financial and physical NYMEX HH/AECO 7A basis swap contracts for an aggregate of 152,500 MMBtu/d at an average contract price of NYMEX HH less US$1.23/MMBtu during Q2 2023.

Birchcliff’s effective average realized sales price for NYMEX HH of CDN$3.26/Mcf (US$2.21/MMBtu) was determined on a gross basis before giving effect to the average NYMEX HH/AECO 7A fixed contract basis differential price of CDN$1.81/Mcf (US$1.23/MMBtu) and includes any realized gains and losses on financial NYMEX HH/AECO 7A basis swap contracts during Q2 2023.

After giving effect to the NYMEX HH/AECO 7A fixed contract basis differential price and including any realized gains and losses on financial NYMEX HH/AECO 7A basis swap contracts during Q2 2023, Birchcliff’s effective average realized net sales price for NYMEX HH was CDN$1.45/Mcf (US$0.98/MMBtu) in Q2 2023.

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s sales, production, average realized sales price, transportation costs and sales netback by natural gas market for the periods indicated, before taking into account the Corporation’s financial instruments:

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Natural gas market Natural gas

sales(1)

(CDN$000s) Percentage of natural gas sales

(%) Natural gas production

(Mcf/d) Percentage of natural gas production

(%) Average realized

natural gas sales

price(1)(2)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas transportation costs(2)(3)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas sales netback(2)(4)

(CDN$/Mcf) AECO 46,334 50 205,501 54 2.47 0.45 2.02 Dawn 42,489 46 160,032 42 2.92 1.51 1.41 Alliance(5) 3,625 4 14,274 4 2.79 - 2.79 Total 92,448 100 379,807 100 2.67 0.88 1.78 Three months ended June 30, 2022 Natural gas market Natural gas

sales(1)

(CDN$000s) Percentage of natural gas sales

(%) Natural gas production

(Mcf/d) Percentage of natural gas production

(%) Average realized

natural gas sales

price(1)(2)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas transportation costs(2)(3)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas sales netback(2)(4)

(CDN$/Mcf) AECO 131,062 46 186,717 51 7.71 0.45 7.35 Dawn 141,145 49 159,817 44 9.71 1.50 8.20 Alliance(5) 14,648 5 19,722 5 8.16 - 8.16 Total 286,855 100 366,256 100 8.61 0.89 7.72

(1) Excludes the effects of financial instruments but includes the effects of physical delivery contracts.

(2) Supplementary financial measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

(3) Reflects costs to transport natural gas from the field receipt point to the delivery sales trading hub.

(4) Natural gas sales netback denotes the average realized natural gas sales price less natural gas transportation costs.

(5) Birchcliff has short-term physical sales agreements with third-party marketers to sell and deliver into the Alliance pipeline system. Alliance sales are recorded net of transportation tolls.





Capital Activities and Investment

In Q2 2023, Birchcliff drilled 1 (1.0 net) well and brought 8 (8.0 net) wells on production, with F&D capital expenditures of $64.8 million. The following table sets forth the wells that were drilled and brought on production in the quarter:

Drilled On Production Pouce Coupe 04-16 pad 0 8 Elmworth 01-28 pad 1 N/A TOTAL 1 8



OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Pouce Coupe and Gordondale

8-Well Pad (04-16)



Birchcliff successfully completed its 8-well 04-16 pad in May 2023. The pad was drilled in Q1 2023 in 2 different intervals (4 in the Montney D1 and 4 in the Basal Doig/Upper Montney). The 04-16 pad’s strong IP 30 and IP 60 rates support the robust, top-tier inventory of Birchcliff’s land base. The following table summarizes the aggregate and average production rates for the wells from the 04-16 pad:

Wells: IP 30(1) Wells: IP 60(1) Aggregate production rate (boe/d) 8,427 7,342 Aggregate natural gas production rate (Mcf/d) 48,752 42,618 Aggregate condensate production rate (bbls/d) 261 203 Average per well production rate (boe/d) 1,053 918 Average per well natural gas production rate (Mcf/d) 6,094 5,327 Average per well condensate production rate (bbls/d) 33 25 Condensate-to-gas ratio (bbls/MMcf) 5 5

(1) Represents the cumulative volumes for each well measured at the wellhead separator for the 30 or 60 days (as applicable) of production immediately after each well was considered stabilized after producing fracture treatment fluid back to surface in an amount such that flow rates of hydrocarbons became reliable. See “Advisories – Initial Production Rates”.

4-Well Pad (15-27) and 4-Well Pad (04-23)

Birchcliff successfully completed its 4-well 15-27 pad and 4-well 04-23 pad at the end of Q1 2023. Both pads targeted condensate-rich natural gas from the Lower Montney intervals (D2, D1 and C) and are producing in-line with the Corporation’s expectations.

Ongoing Activities



Drilling operations at the Corporation’s 7-well 09-04 pad in Pouce Coupe, which commenced in Q2 2023 utilizing two rigs, are nearly complete, with completions operations scheduled for Q3 2023. The pad is being drilled in 2 different Lower Montney intervals (4 in the Montney D1 and 3 in the Montney C) targeting condensate-rich natural gas.

The 09-04 pad incorporates Birchcliff’s latest well spacing and stacking designs as well as increased proppant loading, which is expected to maximize economic well performance. Based on this optimized design, the Corporation believes that the 09-04 pad should meaningfully outperform existing offsetting strong producing pads that were drilled in previous years.

Drilling operations at the Corporation’s 2-well 02-27 pad in Gordondale will commence in Q3 2023, with completions operations scheduled for Q4 2023. The pad will be drilled in 2 different Lower Montney intervals (1 in the Montney D2 and 1 in the Montney D1) targeting condensate-rich natural gas.

The wells from both of these pads are expected to be brought on production in Q4 2023, providing strong production volumes when commodity prices are forecast to be higher.

Elmworth Update

Birchcliff drilled 2 (2.0 net) Montney horizontal wells in the Elmworth area in late Q2 and early Q3 2023 in order to preserve its optionality for future growth. These wells will validate multiple initial term licenses and continue 64 sections of land into their five-year intermediate term. Birchcliff anticipates that these wells will be completed as it commences the development of its Elmworth area in the future.

2023 Drilling and Completions Program

The Corporation’s 2023 capital program contemplates the drilling of 25 (25.0 net) wells and the bringing on production of 32 (32.0 net) wells in 2023. The 25 wells to be drilled in 2023 include the 2 (2.0 net) wells in Elmworth that will not be completed or brought on production this year.

The following table sets forth the wells that are part of the Corporation’s full-year 2023 drilling program, including the anticipated timing of the remaining wells to be drilled and brought on production in 2023:

Total # of wells to be

brought on production Drilled On production Pouce Coupe 03-06 pad(1) Montney D1 Total 1 0 1 14-06 pad(2) Montney D2 2 0 2 Montney D1 3 0 3 Montney C 1 0 1 Total 6 0 6 15-27 pad(3) Montney D2 1 1 1 Montney D1 2 1 2 Montney C 1 1 1 Total 4 3 4 04-23 pad(3) Montney D2 2 2 2 Montney D1 2 1 2 Total 4 3 4 04-16 pad Basal Doig/Upper Montney 4 4 4 Montney D1 4 4 4 Total 8 8 8 09-04 pad Montney D1 4 3 Expected Q4 2023 Montney C 3 3 Expected Q4 2023 Total 7 6 Gordondale 02-27 pad Montney D2 1 Expected Q3 2023 Expected Q4 2023 Montney D1 1 Expected Q3 2023 Expected Q4 2023 Total 2 Elmworth 01-28 pad Montney N/A 1 N/A 02-08 pad Montney N/A 1 N/A TOTAL 32

(1) The 03-06 pad included 4 wells that were brought on production in December 2022.

(2) The 6 wells on the 14-06 pad were drilled in Q4 2022.

(3) The 15-27 pad and the 04-23 pad each included 1 well that was drilled in Q4 2022.





ABBREVIATIONS



AECO benchmark price for natural gas determined at the AECO ‘C’ hub in southeast Alberta ATP Alliance Trading Pool bbl barrel bbls barrels bbls/d barrels per day boe barrel of oil equivalent boe/d barrel of oil equivalent per day condensate pentanes plus (C5+) F&D finding and development G&A general and administrative GAAP generally accepted accounting principles for Canadian public companies, which are currently International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board GJ gigajoule GJ/d gigajoules per day HH Henry Hub IP initial production Mcf thousand cubic feet Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day MMBtu million British thermal units MMBtu/d million British thermal units per day MMcf million cubic feet MSW price for mixed sweet crude oil at Edmonton, Alberta NGLs natural gas liquids consisting of ethane (C2), propane (C3) and butane (C4) and specifically excluding condensate NYMEX New York Mercantile Exchange OPEC Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries WTI West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma, for crude oil of standard grade 000s thousands $000s thousands of dollars



NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release uses various “non-GAAP financial measures”, “non-GAAP ratios”, “supplementary financial measures” and “capital management measures” (as such terms are defined in NI 52-112), which are described in further detail below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



NI 52-112 defines a non-GAAP financial measure as a financial measure that: (i) depicts the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity; (ii) with respect to its composition, excludes an amount that is included in, or includes an amount that is excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity; (iii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity; and (iv) is not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and might not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as indicators of Birchcliff’s performance. Set forth below is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release.

Adjusted Funds Flow, Free Funds Flow and Excess Free Funds Flow



Birchcliff defines “adjusted funds flow” as cash flow from operating activities before the effects of decommissioning expenditures and changes in non-cash operating working capital. Birchcliff eliminates settlements of decommissioning expenditures from cash flow from operating activities as the amounts can be discretionary and may vary from period to period depending on its capital programs and the maturity of its operating areas. The settlement of decommissioning expenditures is managed with Birchcliff’s capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. Changes in non-cash operating working capital are eliminated in the determination of adjusted funds flow as the timing of collection and payment are variable and by excluding them from the calculation, the Corporation believes that it is able to provide a more meaningful measure of its operations and ability to generate cash on a continuing basis. Adjusted funds flow can also be derived from petroleum and natural gas revenue less royalty expense, operating expense, transportation and other expense, net G&A expense, interest expense and any realized losses (plus realized gains) on financial instruments and plus any other cash income and expense sources. Management believes that adjusted funds flow assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s financial performance after deducting all operating and corporate cash costs, as well as its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund sustaining and/or growth capital expenditures, repay debt, settle decommissioning obligations, buy back common shares and pay dividends.

Birchcliff defines “free funds flow” as adjusted funds flow less F&D capital expenditures. Management believes that free funds flow assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s ability to generate shareholder returns through a number of initiatives, including but not limited to, debt repayment, common share buybacks, the payment of common share dividends, acquisitions and other opportunities that would complement or otherwise improve the Corporation’s business and enhance long-term shareholder value.

Birchcliff defines “excess free funds flow” as free funds flow less common share dividends paid. Management believes that excess free funds flow assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s ability to further enhance shareholder returns after the payment of common share dividends, which may include debt repayment, special dividends, increases to the Corporation’s base common share dividend, common share buybacks, acquisitions and other opportunities that would complement or otherwise improve the Corporation’s business and enhance long-term shareholder value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted funds flow, free funds flow and excess free funds flow is cash flow from operating activities. The following table provides a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to adjusted funds flow, free funds flow and excess free funds flow for the periods indicated:

Three months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended June 30, June 30, December 31, ($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 Cash flow from operating activities 62,353 273,711 173,683 427,863 925,275 Change in non-cash operating working capital 6,137 11,199 (16,830) 40,029 25,662 Decommissioning expenditures 1,160 625 1,534 1,342 2,746 Adjusted funds flow 69,650 285,535 158,387 469,234 953,683 F&D capital expenditures (64,755) (84,247) (179,794) (172,529) (364,621) Free funds flow 4,895 201,288 (21,407) 296,705 589,062 Dividends on common shares (53,241) (5,310) (106,633) (7,968) (71,788) Excess free funds flow (48,346) 195,978 (128,040) 288,737 517,274



Birchcliff has disclosed in this press release forecasts of adjusted funds flow, free funds flow and excess free funds flow for 2023, which are forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. The equivalent historical non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted funds flow, free funds flow and excess free funds flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Birchcliff anticipates the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted funds flow, free funds flow and excess free funds flow disclosed herein to be lower than their respective historical amounts primarily due to lower anticipated benchmark oil and natural gas prices, which are expected to decrease the average realized sales prices the Corporation receives for its production. The forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure for excess free funds flow disclosed herein is also expected to be lower as a result of a higher targeted annual base common share dividend payment forecast during 2023. The commodity price assumptions on which the Corporation’s guidance is based are set forth under the heading “Outlook and Guidance”.



Transportation and Other Expense



Birchcliff defines “transportation and other expense” as transportation expense plus marketing purchases less marketing revenue. Birchcliff may enter into certain marketing purchase and sales arrangements with the objective of reducing any available transportation and/or fractionation fees associated with its take-or-pay commitments. Management believes that transportation and other expense assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s total cost structure related to transportation activities. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to transportation and other expense is transportation expense. The following table provides a reconciliation of transportation expense to transportation and other expense for the periods indicated:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Transportation expense 39,347 39,855 73,864 77,692 Marketing purchases 6,601 2,644 17,226 6,213 Marketing revenue (6,914) (3,043) (16,352) (7,277) Transportation and other expense 39,034 39,456 74,738 76,628



Operating Netback



Birchcliff defines “operating netback” as petroleum and natural gas revenue less royalty expense, operating expense and transportation and other expense. Management believes that operating netback assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s operating profits after deducting the cash costs that are directly associated with the sale of its production, which can then be used to pay other corporate cash costs or satisfy other obligations. The following table provides a breakdown of Birchcliff’s operating netback for the periods indicated:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Petroleum and natural gas revenue 171,291 394,315 379,938 680,291 Royalty expense (7,657) (52,010) (36,965) (82,168) Operating expense (25,707) (22,796) (52,209) (46,643) Transportation and other expense (39,034) (39,456) (74,738) (76,628) Operating netback 98,893 280,053 216,026 474,852





Total Capital Expenditures



Birchcliff defines “total capital expenditures” as exploration and development expenditures less dispositions plus acquisitions (if any) and plus administrative assets. Management believes that total capital expenditures assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s overall capital cost structure associated with its petroleum and natural gas activities. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for total capital expenditures is exploration and development expenditures. The following table provides a reconciliation of exploration and development expenditures to total capital expenditures for the periods indicated:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Exploration and development expenditures(1) 64,755 84,247 179,794 172,529 Acquisitions - 1,500 - 1,500 Dispositions (77) - (77) (315) Administrative assets 563 403 1,183 560 Total capital expenditures 65,241 86,150 180,900 174,274

(1) Disclosed as F&D capital expenditures elsewhere in this press release. See “Advisories – F&D Capital Expenditures”.





Effective Sales – Total Corporate, Total Natural Gas, AECO Market and NYMEX HH Market

Birchcliff defines “effective sales” in the AECO market and NYMEX HH market as the sales amount received from the production of natural gas that is effectively attributed to the AECO and NYMEX HH market pricing, respectively, and does not consider the physical sales delivery point in each case. Effective sales in the NYMEX HH market includes realized gains and losses on financial instruments and excludes the notional fixed basis costs associated with the underlying financial contract in the period. Birchcliff defines “effective total natural gas sales” as the aggregate of the effective sales amount received in each natural gas market. Birchcliff defines “effective total corporate sales” as the aggregate of the effective total natural gas sales and the sales amount received from the production of light oil, condensate and NGLs. Management believes that disclosing effective sales for each natural gas market assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s natural gas diversification and commodity price exposure to each market. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for effective total natural gas sales and effective total corporate sales is natural gas sales. The following table provides a reconciliation of natural gas sales to effective total natural gas sales and effective total corporate sales for the periods indicated:

Three months ended June 30, ($000s) 2023 2022 Natural gas sales 92,448 286,855 Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments (13,239) 16,687 Notional fixed basis costs(1) 20,517 22,363 Effective total natural gas sales 99,726 325,905 Light oil sales 15,837 22,935 Condensate sales 48,799 56,620 NGLs sales 14,169 27,887 Effective total corporate sales 178,531 433,347

(1) Reflects the aggregate notional fixed basis cost associated with Birchcliff’s financial and physical NYMEX HH/AECO 7A basis swap contracts in the period.





Non-GAAP Ratios

NI 52-112 defines a non-GAAP ratio as a financial measure that: (i) is in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation; (ii) has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components; and (iii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity. The non-GAAP ratios used in this press release are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and might not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Set forth below is a description of the non-GAAP ratios used in this press release.

Adjusted Funds Flow Per Boe and Adjusted Funds Flow Per Basic Common Share



Birchcliff calculates “adjusted funds flow per boe” as aggregate adjusted funds flow in the period divided by the production (boe) in the period. Management believes that adjusted funds flow per boe assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s financial profitability and sustainability on a cash basis by isolating the impact of production volumes to better analyze its performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Birchcliff calculates “adjusted funds flow per basic common share” as aggregate adjusted funds flow in the period divided by the weighted average basic common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Management believes that adjusted funds flow per basic common share assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s financial strength on a per common share basis.

Free Funds Flow Per Basic Common Share



Birchcliff calculates “free funds flow per basic common share” as aggregate free funds flow in the period divided by the weighted average basic common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Management believes that free funds flow per basic common share assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s financial strength and its ability to deliver shareholder returns on a per common share basis.

Transportation and Other Expense Per Boe



Birchcliff calculates “transportation and other expense per boe” as aggregate transportation and other expense in the period divided by the production (boe) in the period. Management believes that transportation and other expense per boe assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s cost structure as it relates to its transportation and marketing activities by isolating the impact of production volumes to better analyze its performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Operating Netback Per Boe



Birchcliff calculates “operating netback per boe” as aggregate operating netback in the period divided by the production (boe) in the period. Management believes that operating netback per boe assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s operating profitability and sustainability by isolating the impact of production volumes to better analyze its performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Effective Average Realized Sales Price – Total Corporate, Total Natural Gas, AECO Market and NYMEX HH Market

Birchcliff calculates “effective average realized sales price” as effective sales, in each of total corporate, total natural gas, AECO market and NYMEX HH market, as the case may be, divided by the effective production in each of the markets during the period. Management believes that disclosing effective average realized sales price for each natural gas market assists management and investors in comparing Birchcliff’s commodity price realizations in each natural gas market on a per unit basis.

Supplementary Financial Measures



NI 52-112 defines a supplementary financial measure as a financial measure that: (i) is, or is intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity; (ii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity; (iii) is not a non-GAAP financial measure; and (iv) is not a non-GAAP ratio. The supplementary financial measures used in this press release are either a per unit disclosure of a corresponding GAAP financial measure, or a component of a corresponding GAAP financial measure, presented in the financial statements. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a per unit basis are calculated by dividing the aggregate GAAP financial measure (or component thereof) by the applicable unit for the period. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a component basis of a corresponding GAAP financial measure are a granular representation of a financial statement line item and are determined in accordance with GAAP.

The supplementary financial measures used in this press release include: average realized sales price per bbl, Mcf and boe, as the case may be; petroleum and natural gas revenue per boe; royalty expense per boe; operating expense per boe; G&A expense, net per boe; interest expense per boe; realized gain (loss) on financial instruments per boe; other cash expense per boe; depletion and depreciation expense per boe; unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments per boe; other expense per boe; dividends on preferred shares per boe; deferred income tax expense per boe; net income to common shareholders per boe; natural gas transportation costs per Mcf; and natural gas sales netback per Mcf.

Capital Management Measures



NI 52-112 defines a capital management measure as a financial measure that: (i) is intended to enable an individual to evaluate an entity’s objectives, policies and processes for managing the entity’s capital; (ii) is not a component of a line item disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity; (iii) is disclosed in the notes to the financial statements of the entity; and (iv) is not disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity. Set forth below is a description of the capital management measure used in this press release.

Total Debt



Birchcliff calculates “total debt” as the amount outstanding under the Corporation’s revolving term credit facilities (if any) plus working capital deficit (less working capital surplus) plus the fair value of the current asset portion of financial instruments less the fair value of the current liability portion of financial instruments, less the current portion of other liabilities and less capital securities (if any) at the end of the period. Management believes that total debt assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s overall liquidity and financial position at the end of the period. The following table provides a reconciliation of the amount outstanding under the revolving term credit facilities, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to total debt for the periods indicated:

As at, ($000s) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Revolving term credit facilities 281,354 276,030 Working capital deficit (surplus)(1) 1,211 18,633 Fair value of financial instruments – asset(2) 7,979 13,099 Fair value of financial instruments – liability(2) (9,516) (2,663) Other liabilities(2) (2,507) - Capital securities - (38,205) Total debt(3) 278,521 266,894

(1) Current liabilities less current assets.

(2) Reflects the current portion only.

(3) Total debt can also be derived from the amounts outstanding under the Corporation’s revolving term credit facilities plus accounts payable and accrued liabilities and less cash, accounts receivable and prepaid expenses and deposits at the end of the period.

All financial and operational information contained in this press release for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is unaudited.

Boe Conversions



Boe amounts have been calculated by using the conversion ratio of 6 Mcf of natural gas to 1 bbl of oil. Boe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

MMBtu Pricing Conversions



$1.00 per MMBtu equals $1.00 per Mcf based on a standard heat value Mcf.

Oil and Gas Metrics

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, including netbacks. These oil and gas metrics do not have any standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. As such, they should not be used to make comparisons. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide investors with measures to compare Birchcliff’s performance over time; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of Birchcliff’s future performance, which may not compare to Birchcliff’s performance in previous periods, and therefore should not be unduly relied upon. For additional information regarding netbacks and how such metric is calculated, see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

Production



With respect to the disclosure of Birchcliff’s production contained in this press release: (i) references to “light oil” mean “light crude oil and medium crude oil” as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”); (ii) references to “liquids” mean “light crude oil and medium crude oil” and “natural gas liquids” (including condensate) as such terms are defined in NI 51-101; and (iii) references to “natural gas” mean “shale gas”, which also includes an immaterial amount of “conventional natural gas”, as such terms are defined in NI 51-101. In addition, NI 51-101 includes condensate within the product type of natural gas liquids. Birchcliff has disclosed condensate separately from other natural gas liquids as the price of condensate as compared to other natural gas liquids is currently significantly higher and Birchcliff believes presenting the two commodities separately provides a more accurate description of its operations and results therefrom.

Initial Production Rates



Any references in this press release to initial production rates or other short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons; however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue to produce and decline thereafter and are not indicative of the long-term performance or the ultimate recovery of such wells. In addition, such rates may also include recovered “load oil” or “load water” fluids used in well completion stimulation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for Birchcliff. Such rates are based on field estimates and may be based on limited data available at this time.

With respect to the production rates for the Corporation’s 8-well 04-16 pad disclosed herein, such rates represent the cumulative volumes for each well measured at the wellhead separator for the 30 and 60 days (as applicable) of production immediately after each well was considered stabilized after producing fracture treatment fluid back to surface in an amount such that flow rates of hydrocarbons became reliable, divided by 30 or 60 (as applicable), which were then added together to determine the aggregate production rates for the 8-well pad and then divided by 8 to determine the per well average production rates. The production rates excluded the hours and days when the wells did not produce. To-date, no pressure transient or well-test interpretation has been carried out on any of the wells. The natural gas volumes represent raw natural gas volumes as opposed to sales gas volumes.

F&D Capital Expenditures



Unless otherwise stated, references in this press release to “F&D capital expenditures” denotes exploration and development expenditures as disclosed in the Corporation’s financial statements in accordance with GAAP, and is primarily comprised of capital for land, seismic, workovers, drilling and completions, well equipment and facilities and capitalized G&A costs and excludes any acquisitions, dispositions, administrative assets and the capitalized portion of cash incentive payments that have not been approved by the Board. Management believes that F&D capital expenditures assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s capital cost outlay associated with its exploration and development activities for the purposes of finding and developing its reserves.

