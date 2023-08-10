Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2023 EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 28th Annual EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference in Denver, Colorado on August 14-15th, 2023.



Amplify’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Martyn Willsher, and Jim Frew, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors on Monday, August 14th.

In addition, Mr. Willsher will be presenting at 10:05 A.M. MT on Tuesday, August 15th, followed by a 50-minute breakout session. Interested parties can listen to the webcast by registering at the following URL:

https://www.enercomdenver.com

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

