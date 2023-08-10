Submit Release
Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Governor Green Lowers Flags in Mourning

HONOLULU, HI – Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawai‘i State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies, as well as at Hawai‘i National Guard facilities in the State of Hawai‘i, effective immediately, in mourning of those lost from the Maui wildfires.

The flags will remain lowered until further notice while recovery efforts are underway.  

Media Contacts:   

Erika Engle 

Press Secretary 

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i 

Cell: (808) 798-6081

Email: [email protected] 

 

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: (808) 265-0083

Email: [email protected]

