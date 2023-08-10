Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Governor Green Lowers Flags in Mourning
HONOLULU, HI – Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawai‘i State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies, as well as at Hawai‘i National Guard facilities in the State of Hawai‘i, effective immediately, in mourning of those lost from the Maui wildfires.
The flags will remain lowered until further notice while recovery efforts are underway.
