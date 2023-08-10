Real estate computer vision leader Restb.ai named 2023 Innovation Award Winner for Technology

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restb.ai , a global leader in computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the real estate industry, was named the 2023 Inman Innovator Award Winner for Top Technology, besting hundreds of nominations of leading technology firms.



“Restb.ai winning what is widely recognized as real estate’s top tech honor is a validation that AI, machine learning and computer vision are fast becoming real estate’s most coveted technology,” said Xavi Hernando, Restb.ai CEO and co-founder, who is based at the firm’s headquarters in Barcelona, Spain. “This incredible honor celebrates the remarkable hard work and tireless dedication of every Restb.ai team member in the US and across the globe,” he added.

Restb.ai provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry’s top brands and leading innovators. Its computer vision technology is embedded in all the leading MLS technology platforms.

This week, Restb.ai expanded its technology offerings by launching its Valuation Products Suite for the valuation industry, focusing on the modernization of the appraisal process.

Using advanced AI-powered technology to automatically analyze property imagery, Restb.ai computer vision unlocks visual insights at scale that empowers real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Its technology instantly researches and provides a deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

In addition to Restb.ai, Innovator Award for Top Technology finalists included CoreLogic, Constellation1, Collabra Technology, DOSS, iGUIDE, and Luxury Presence. Winners for all nine Innovator Award categories were announced today during Inman Connect Las Vegas , the largest annual gathering of technology and real estate leaders and their teams. Lisa Larson, Managing Director North America for Restb.ai, accepted the award on stage.





The Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals for the last quarter of a century.

Inman Innovators recognizes entrepreneurs, “pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, teams reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models,” notes Inman.

Nearly 300 nominations were made for the 2023 Inman Innovator Awards.

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai , the leader in AI and computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry’s top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empowers real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Restb.ai is like having a real estate expert instantly research and provide a deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

For more information on Restb.ai, visit its website .

