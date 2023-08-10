Synaptive Medical Announces Timothy J. Scannell as New Chair of Board of Directors

Former President and Chief Operating Officer of Stryker takes on position as Chair of Synaptive Medical’s Board of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptive Medical, a global medical device and technology company solving surgical, imaging and data challenges, is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy J. Scannell as the new Chair of the Board of Directors, effective June 20, 2023.



Mr. Scannell joined Synaptive Medical's Board of Directors in August 2022, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in the medical device industry. Prior to joining the Board at Synaptive, Mr. Scannell served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Stryker from 2018 to 2021, where he made significant contributions to the company's growth and success. Before that, he served as a group president at Stryker overseeing the MedSurg and Neurotechnology businesses at Stryker from 2008 to 2018.

Having played a pivotal role in the success of Stryker and having held several vital leadership roles within the organization, Mr. Scannell's vast experience will help drive Synaptive’s success in delivering innovative solutions in surgical visualization, pre-operative planning, navigation, robotics and Magnetic Resonance Imaging.

In addition to his service on the Synaptive board, Mr. Scannell currently serves as a director on the boards of publicly held Insulet, Novocure, Renalytix and MoleKule. In addition, he serves on the boards of privately held Regenity Biosciences and Cerebral Therapuetics.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim Scannell as the Chair of our Board of Directors. His remarkable leadership skills and extensive experience will undoubtedly play a key role in supporting Synaptive Medical’s future growth and success," said Cameron Piron, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Synaptive Medical.



“We are looking forward to having Tim lead our board and provide guidance as we continue to advance our company’s mission to help doctors and researchers achieve better outcomes for their patients.“

For more information, visit: https://www.synaptivemedical.com/teams/timothy-scannell/

