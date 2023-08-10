In Philadelphia, Governor Shapiro Hosts Ceremonial Bill Signing for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Expansion, Highlights Largest Tax Break for Seniors in Nearly Two Decades

The expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program makes 20,300 more Philadelphia residents and nearly 175,000 more seniors across the Commonwealth eligible

The expansion, which is the largest targeted tax break for seniors in nearly two decades, raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap to $45,000 a year

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro visited Center in the Park in Philadelphia to ceremonially sign HB1100, which expands the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program to nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvania seniors and doubles rebates for many of the 400,000 Pennsylvanians who already qualify. Last week, Governor Shapiro signed the expansion into law, delivering the largest targeted tax break in nearly two decades for Pennsylvania seniors.

Governor Shapiro first proposed the expansion of the PTRR program on the campaign trail – delivering on that promise in his first budget address to provide a lifeline for Pennsylvania renters and homeowners who need it most. Today’s visit highlighted how more than 20,300 additional Philadelphia residents will be eligible for the PTRR program as a result of the expansion.

“The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is a lifeline for so many seniors across our Commonwealth who face the burden of rising prices – and this tax break will put an estimated $160 million back in their pockets,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “As a result of this historic expansion, more than 20,000 Philadelphians are now eligible for the program – and I’m proud that this passed both the House and the Senate with bipartisan support.”

Providing a lifeline for Pennsylvania renters and homeowners who need it most and helping seniors across the Commonwealth stay in their homes is a priority of the Shapiro-Davis Administration – and the PTRR expansion passed the House and Senate with near-unanimous bipartisan support to increase income limits, provide larger rebates for those who qualify, and include a cost-of-living adjustment so the program keeps up with rising prices.

“In Governor Josh Shapiro’s first budget, we saw historic funding for public education, we saw our law enforcement get the bolster increase they need to be able to ensure that folks are running to these careers, not running out the door. And it was in Governor Josh Shapiro’s first budget that after almost 20 years of not seeing the needle move on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate that we’re here in Germantown this afternoon celebrating the fact that our wisest neighbors get every single penny from the state that you deserve,” said Speaker Joanna McClinton. “It’s very important that in the executive office, we have someone who has both vision, and most importantly, determination and strength. We’re celebrating here today and as you stay tuned to the rest of the summer and the fall, you’re going to continue to hear great things that all happen in Governor Josh Shapiro’s first budget.”

“I was pleased to hear the talk about this major accomplishment for Pennsylvania seniors under our new Governor Josh Shapiro. Pennsylvania has accomplished something that I supported when I was in Harrisburg – the first expansion of Property Tax/Rent Rebate since 2006,” said Congressman Dwight Evans. “I have known Governor Shapiro for a long time and I want you to understand that it’s important to have the partnerships to do things with him as Governor and with me now in Congress.”

An estimated additional 20,300 Philadelphia residents are now eligible under the expanded Property Tax/Rent Rebate program. In 2021, 47,270 Philadelphians received rebates.

“Governor Shapiro has been advocating for quite some time to improve and expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program – following through on his promise to seniors right here in Philadelphia,” said Philadelphia resident Juan Bacote. “I can’t say I’m surprised that the Governor is able to complete such a monumental feat for seniors – this is the same guy that rebuilt the I-95 collapse in just 12 days. This is the same spirit that Governor Shapiro gets stuff done for us, and under this bill, our maximum standard rebate will increase from $650 to $1,000. This is huge for thousands of Pennsylvanians and it’s a lifeline that helps with groceries, gas, and bills.”

