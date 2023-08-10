Investor Alert: Saxton International (Saxton) and Sato4x.

CANADA, August 10 - Released on August 10, 2023

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entities Saxton International (Saxton) and Sato4x.

"We strongly caution Saskatchewan investors to exercise caution and refrain from sending funds to entities that are not registered," Executive Director of the Securities Division with the FCAA Dean Murrison said.

Saxton claims to offer Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest in derivatives (specifically, options contracts) through the website saxtonint.com.

Sato4x claims to offer Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest in forex trading, stock trading, commodity trading, and crypto trading through the website sato4x.io.

Neither entity is registered to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with Saxton or Sato4x or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

