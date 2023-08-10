Global Desiccated Coconut Powder Market Size to Grow USD 6.34 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 3.82%: Zion Market Research

The global desiccated coconut powder industry is expected to benefit from the rising consumption of gluten-free food products as dietary preference across the globe is witnessing a drastic change and shift.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Desiccated Coconut Powder Market By Application (Dairy Products, Bakery, Frozen Dessert, Confectionary, And Others), By End-User (Food Service Industry, Household, And Food & Beverage Industry), By Distribution Channel (Indirect And Direct), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global desiccated coconut powder market size was worth around USD 4.76 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6.34 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.82% between 2023 and 2030.”

Desiccated Coconut Powder Market Overview:

The interior of mature coconuts is used to produce desiccated coconut. It is graded or shred into small, thin fragments. To eliminate the moisture content from this form of coconut, the pieces are typically dried by exposure to sunlight or hot air. This form of coconut is known as desiccated coconut. It has a coarse consistency and a faintly nutty, sweet flavour. For the powder form of desiccated coconut, the product is precisely ground into a powder form, and the primary distinction between the powder and shredded forms is texture. The substance of the powder resembles soft powder.

The increasing popularity of desiccated coconut in powder form is primarily attributable to its versatility in the kitchen. The powdered form permits uniform distribution and absorption by the constituents. The industry is comprised of the production, marketing, and distribution of desiccated coconut powder and is anticipated to expand steadily over the coming years.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 4.76 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 6.34 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.82% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Marudhar Foods Pvt. Ltd., Primex Coco Products Inc., Royce Food Corporation, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Meghna Group of Industries, Pacific Eastern Coconut Utama, Sri Lanka Export Development Board, Rasaku, Adamjee Lukmanjee & Sons Pvt. Ltd., Cocoguru Coconut Industries Pvt. Ltd., PT Global Coconut, Goya Foods, Inc., Sun Bio Naturals India Pvt. Ltd., Q.B.B. Pure Ghee, QRS Retail Ltd., ZICO Beverages, LLC, P.T. Grand Multi Chemicals, Santhome Foods, Primrose's Kitchen, Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd., Nature's Charm, and Trader Joe's. Segments Covered By Application, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, and By Region. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Key Insights from Primary Research

The desiccated coconut powder market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the expanding food & beverage sector

Based on application segmentation, the bakery was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on distribution channel segmentation, indirect was the leading channel in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Desiccated Coconut Powder Market: Growth Drivers

Growing Food & Beverage (F&B) sector to drive market growth

The global desiccated coconut powder market is expected to increase due to the expansion of the global food and beverage industry. This form of desiccated coconut is utilized in a vast array of products, including baked goods, candies, cereals, snacks, and beverages. Due to the numerous health benefits associated with its consumption, desiccated coconut in powder form is an integral part of the diet culture in certain regions of the globe.

Desiccated Coconut Powder Market: Restraints

Shelf life and storage concerns limit market expansion

Fresh coconut has a shorter expiration life than desiccated coconut powder. However, this is only possible if the powder is stored under the proper conditions so that the product's quality and consistency are preserved over time. The texture, flavour, and overall quality of a product may be altered by exposure to moisture. In terms of product preservation and inventory administration, this poses a significant problem for manufacturers, retailers, and distributors, as well as other relevant parties.

Desiccated Coconut Powder Market: Segmentation

The global desiccated coconut powder market is segmented based on application, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are dairy products, bakery, frozen desserts, confectionery, and others. The industry amassed the highest growth in the bakery segment where it is used during the production of several forms of baked items including cakes, cookies, pastries, muffins, bread, and other goods. Based on end-user, the desiccated coconut powder industry divisions are food service industry, household, and food & beverage industry.

Based on distribution channel, the global market segments are indirect and direct. The industry witnessed the highest growth in the indirect segment which includes intermediaries such as wholesalers, distributors, and retailers.

Browse the full “Desiccated Coconut Powder Market By Application (Dairy Products, Bakery, Frozen Dessert, Confectionary, And Others), By End-User (Food Service Industry, Household, And Food & Beverage Industry), By Distribution Channel (Indirect And Direct), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/desiccated-coconut-powder-market-size



Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific will maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the global desiccated coconut powder market, with India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the Philippines accounting for the majority of the regional share.

The high production rate of coconut in these regions is the primary reason for Asia-Pacific's higher CAGR. India is one of the greatest exporters and producers of coconut and coconut-derived products. In 2022, India exported more than USD 393 million worth of coconuts, representing a nearly 41% increase from the previous year.

The region is a significant producer of coconut, and the Indian government is anticipated to increase its efforts to increase production and exports.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global desiccated coconut powder market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global desiccated coconut powder market include;

Marudhar Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Primex Coco Products Inc.

Royce Food Corporation

Celebes Coconut Corporation

Meghna Group of Industries

Pacific Eastern Coconut Utama

Sri Lanka Export Development Board

Rasaku

Adamjee Lukmanjee & Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Cocoguru Coconut Industries Pvt. Ltd.

PT Global Coconut

Goya Foods Inc.

Sun Bio Naturals India Pvt. Ltd.

Q.B.B. Pure Ghee

QRS Retail Ltd.

And others.

Recent Industry Developments:

In February 2022, Riflex Industries Pvt Ltd, a pioneer in the production of organic desiccated coconut products, established in 2009 and operating from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands of India, announced the launch of COCO BLAIR. It is a new brand with the sole aim to focus on the development of value-added and innovative coconut products. This move is expected to create several job opportunities in the region.

In November 2021, International Trade Centre (ITC) and the International Coconut Community (ICC), in a joint effort, organized the Coconut Desiccated Powder, Grated Frozen Coconut & Coconut Flour webinar. The move was an extension of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between ITC and ICC which enables mechanisms development for the production and distribution of coconut products.

The global desiccated coconut powder market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Dairy Products

Bakery

Frozen Dessert

Confectionary

Others

By End-User

Food Service Industry

Household

Food & Beverage Industry

By Distribution Channel

Indirect

Direct

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



