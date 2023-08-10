Urban Bay Financial finances landlord in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
Urban Bay Financial is pleased to announce their cash-out refinance of a single-family rental property in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania today.
This is a great example of how our firm not only structures large-balance $50 million plus originations, but we are also happy to provide small balance loans to everyday landlords."TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Bay Financial is pleased to announce their cash-out refinance of a single-family rental property in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania today.
"This is a great example of how our firm not only structures large-balance $50 million plus originations, but we are also happy to provide small balance loans to everyday landlords. At the closing this morning, we were able to provide our client with cash-out in the amount of $300,750 at 75% loan-to-value for his investment property. This will allow him to take the equity in his rental property and scale his portfolio". Said Caleb Walsh, founder of Urban Bay Financial.
Urban Bay Financial originates complex large balance real estate loans for developers and portfolio investors from their Tampa Florida headquarters. In addition, they fund quick small balance bridge loans for mid-level real estate entrepreneurs as in the case of this Pennsylvania property.
The borrower echoed his appreciation, saying, "Josh and Urban Bay were the seventh lender I went to for this one financing. I turned down three others and the other three I refused to close with as the terms sent at closing were different from what was previously negotiated. Last minute surprises from the prior six were not appreciated. Josh and team were extremely professional and displayed a high level of commitment and integrity. I highly recommend this team to borrowers. You will not be disappointed."
Urban Bay Financial offers competitive financing for bridge and term loans from $100,000 to over $50,000,000. Our knowledgeable team works diligently to determine borrower’s needs and underwrites files to fund quickly and without the hurdles typically seen from other lenders or institutions. Please contact our office directly for financing inquiries.
