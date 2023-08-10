Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,352 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2023

Milwaukee, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  July   YTD - July Beginning
Inventory
  2023 2022 %Chg   2023 2022 %Chg Jul 2023
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 13,212 14,048 -6.0   99,588 113,380 -12.2 102,326
  40 < 100 HP 5,501 5,856 -6.1   34,813 37,855 -8.0 37,949
  100+ HP 2,487 2,479 0.3   14,810 13,747 7.7 10,616
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,200 22,383 -5.3   149,211 164,982 -9.6 150,891
4WD Farm Tractors 350 346 1.2   2,224 1,633 36.2 618
Total Farm Tractors 21,550 22,729 -5.2   151,435 166,615 -9.1 151,509
Self-Prop Combines 791 715 10.6   4,028 2,852 41.2 1,772

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


414.272.0943
statsticsdepartment@aem.org

You just read:

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2023

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more