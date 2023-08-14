Introducing New YA Fantasy 'Born Torn' – Boldly Fusing Teen Struggles with Environmental Perspectives
A young protagonist's choices spark global shifts in a world where nature's power and personal growth intertwine.
Fantasy fans seeking a well-crafted world with plentiful suspense and a memorable, relatable protagonist will find this gripping tale enticing.”TEMPLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Suz Eglington unveils Born Torn, the inaugural entry in her Kiara Noir Mother Nature Series. This novel rejuvenates the YA Fantasy landscape with a seamless blend of environmental consciousness, cultural duality and magical realism. At its heart, the story follows sixteen-year-old Kiara, who, feeling trapped in a Colorado reservation, envisions a world of travel and photography as her liberation. But the story goes much deeper than that, and though the novel captures the essence of traditional YA themes, it infuses them with fresh perspectives, dynamic settings, and a narrative that challenges the conventions of the genre, a combination that ensures Born Torn stands out in a crowded YA landscape.
— The BookLife Review
Before diving into the world of Young Adult fiction with Born Torn, Suz Eglington showcased her literary prowess across various genres. Yet, amid her shifts in literary focus, a yearning to embrace YA Fantasy persisted. When asked what ultimately inspired her foray into this genre, Eglington remarked, "The last four years of events in the world brought me to write Born Torn in 2023.”
It seems her instincts were spot on, with early reviews raving about Born Torn, heralding it as a refreshing addition to the YA landscape and an undeniable testament to Eglington's versatility as a writer.
Praise for Born Torn:
"Born Torn is a must read for those who love thrilling and introspective stories that leave a lasting impact.” – Amazon Reviewer
"This new series, this origin story will leave readers hungry to discover what happens next." – Michael Radon, The U.S. Review of Books
"This well-paced novel is propelled by a rich plot that is well-executed. A natural-born storyteller, Eglinton knows how to draw a reader in and keep them invested all the way through the story. The details, character arcs, and plot points make for a cinematic reading experience." – Tammy Ruggles, Reader Views
"Eglington's characters are multilayered and allow readers to discover the complexities of their darker feelings, while uncovering buried secrets that give the story an almost feverish intensity." – The BookLife Prize
"Born Torn is a promising start to a young adult fantasy saga with Kiara shining bright as a captivating protagonist. With her quick wit, empathetic heart, and awe-inspiring magical powers, Kiara's trials and triumphs will resonate with readers as she grapples with the demands of two worlds and the weight of her responsibilities." – Reviewed by Parul Sood for Readers' Favorite
"There is no shortage of action in Born Torn, and I was thoroughly engrossed throughout the entire book. This is definitely one of those hidden gems, and I would highly recommend any lover of fantasy to give this book a read." – Reviewed by Miche Arendse for Readers' Favorite
Born Torn (ISBN 979-8396734074, Independently Published 2023) is available at online bookstores everywhere.
About the Author
Living in North Central Massachusetts with fur babies, teenagers, and textbooks. Writing is a passion for Suz Eglington. These stories allow her to play God, Queen, and Ruler in the worlds she creates. Breathing life into characters. They can experience all the wonders and successes of living or be destroyed as quickly and painfully as they see fit.
Writing is a craft, allowing her to create and entertain, to awaken emotions in a reader, drawing them in, to satisfy a thirst they did not know exists.
Learn more about Suz Eglinton
Read an Interview with Suz Eglinton
