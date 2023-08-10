Usage-Based Insurance Market to Hit $149.22 Billion by 2027, at 25.1% CAGR 📈

Usage-Based Insurance Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027

Growing adoption among end users and flexible insurance premiums drive the growth of the global usage-based insurance market.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global usage-based insurance market generated $28.75 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $149.22 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The global usage-based insurance market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Allstate Corporation, Allianz SE, Insurethebox, Aviva, AXA, Mapfre S.A., Liberty Mutual Insurance, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Progressive Corporation and UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.

On the basis of technology, the black-box segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the smartphone segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle age, the new vehicles segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the used vehicle segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of vehicle type, the light-duty vehicle (LDV) segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to around three-fourths of the market. However, the heavy-duty vehicle (HDV) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

The global usage-based insurance market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of global usage-based insurance market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global usage-based insurance market is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Pay-as-you-drive (PAYD)

Pay-how-you-drive (PHYD)

Manage-how-you-drive (MHYD)

By Technology

OBD-II-based UBI programs

Smartphone-based UBI programs

Hybrid-based UBI programs

Black-box-based UBI programs

By Vehicle Age

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

By Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV)

Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

