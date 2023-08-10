Usage-Based Insurance Market to Hit $149.22 Billion by 2027, at 25.1% CAGR 📈
Growing adoption among end users and flexible insurance premiums drive the growth of the global usage-based insurance market.
PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global usage-based insurance market generated $28.75 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $149.22 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% from 2020 to 2027.
The global usage-based insurance market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Allstate Corporation, Allianz SE, Insurethebox, Aviva, AXA, Mapfre S.A., Liberty Mutual Insurance, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Progressive Corporation and UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.
On the basis of technology, the black-box segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the smartphone segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period.
Based on vehicle age, the new vehicles segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the used vehicle segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2020 to 2027.
On the basis of vehicle type, the light-duty vehicle (LDV) segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to around three-fourths of the market. However, the heavy-duty vehicle (HDV) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.
The global usage-based insurance market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of global usage-based insurance market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global usage-based insurance market is provided in the report.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Pay-as-you-drive (PAYD)
Pay-how-you-drive (PHYD)
Manage-how-you-drive (MHYD)
By Technology
OBD-II-based UBI programs
Smartphone-based UBI programs
Hybrid-based UBI programs
Black-box-based UBI programs
By Vehicle Age
New Vehicles
Used Vehicles
By Vehicle Type
Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV)
Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Belgium
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
