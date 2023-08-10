Submit Release
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Offers Free Hunting Webinars

Beginner hunters encouraged to attend

 

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 10, 2023) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC) is offering six free hunting-related webinars beginning in September through December. These online events are open to the public and are geared toward individuals who have never hunted, are new to hunting or lack social support for hunting. Preregistration is required.

September webinars:

Sept. 5 - Deer Hunting

Sept 7 - Deer Processing

Sept 19 - Squirrel Hunting

Sept. 26 - DU-Waterfowl Hunting

October webinar:

October 10 - Delta-Waterfowl Hunting

December webinar:

Dec. 8 - Upland Game Hunting

All classes will be held from 7 – 8 p.m. remotely and will conclude with a 30-minute question and answer session. 

NOTE: Upon registration an email will be sent with an attachment containing information to join the webinar.

“The webinars are intended to assist both novice and experienced hunters alike for the upcoming season,” said Walter “Deet” James, the hunter engagement coordinator at the Wildlife Commission. “They are especially valuable for those who may not have access to an existing hunting community of family members and friends.”

To register, visit GoOutdoorsNorthCarolina.com. A recording of the presentation will be available the week following each webinar on WRC’s YouTube channel. Purchase or renew a hunting license here.

For additional information, contact Walter “Deet” James at walter.james@ncwildlife.org (preferred), 919-707-0059 (office) or 984-202-1387 (mobile).

