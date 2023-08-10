PatchMaster Expands to Wentzville, MO with U.S. Air Force Veteran Franchise Owner
PatchMaster Serving Wentzville opens its doors under the leadership of an accomplished Air Force Veteran with a passion for excellence and service.WENTZVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation’s fast-growing drywall repair franchise, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location, PatchMaster Serving Wentzville. The franchise will be owned and operated by U.S. Air Force Veteran Zach Howell, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to service that makes him an ideal addition to the PatchMaster family.
PatchMaster offers high-quality drywall repair services for both residential and commercial properties. The company's proven business model allows for scalability and flexibility while providing top-notch service to customers in need of drywall repairs.
With Howell’s diverse professional background and dedication to community involvement, he brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the PatchMaster team.
Zach Howell's professional journey has been marked by his exceptional expertise in Military Operations, Aerospace, and Automotive manufacturing, focusing on quality assurance and safety. As he takes on the role of PatchMaster franchise owner, Howell is eager to leverage his skills to deliver superior drywall repair services to homeowners and businesses in the region.
When asked about his decision to become a franchise owner, Howell shared, "I found PatchMaster through a franchise consultant agency. What appealed to me was the non-traditional 'man in a van' approach, which I saw as scalable and community-oriented. I believe in the business model and am excited to be a part of it."
PatchMaster CEO Paul Ferrara welcomes Howell to the PatchMaster team, recognizing his exceptional background and service to the country. Ferrara states, "We are thrilled to have Zach Howell join us at PatchMaster Serving Wentzville. As an Air Force Veteran, Howell brings a wealth of experience and a strong work ethic that aligns perfectly with our core values. We believe his dedication to excellence and service will be invaluable in delivering top-quality drywall repair services to the Wentzville community."
PatchMaster takes pride in supporting Veterans who seek entrepreneurial opportunities, and Howell's addition further solidifies the brand's commitment to those who have served. With over a dozen Veteran-owned locations nationwide, PatchMaster understands firsthand that the skills acquired during military service are a natural fit for running a successful business. The company's franchise-first model empowers Veterans like Howell to learn a trade, operate their franchise, and find financial and personal independence in the civilian workforce.
As part of its commitment to Veterans, PatchMaster offers a special discount to honor their service. Veterans who join the PatchMaster franchise receive a remarkable 50 percent off royalty fees for the first 12 months of business. Additionally, they benefit from extensive technical and business training at the corporate headquarters in New Jersey, ensuring that they have all the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in their new venture.
As a veteran with military experience, Howell values discipline and determination, traits that align perfectly with PatchMaster's commitment to excellence. Additionally, he plans to join the Wentzville Chamber of Commerce to foster valuable connections and contribute further to the local community. Regarding his family's role in his journey as a franchise owner, Howell expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, "My family has played a significant role in me becoming a franchise owner. Their unwavering support motivates me every step of the way."
Howell enjoys spending quality moments with his wife and children in his free time. Whether playing golf or video games with friends, Howell's passion for balance in work and leisure resonates with PatchMaster's dedication to providing efficient and reliable drywall repair services.
PatchMaster Serving Wentzville offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in residential and commercial spaces and services the communities of Arnold, Eureka, Fenton, Gray Summit, High Ridge, House Springs, Imperial, Labadie, Pacific, Villa Ridge, Washington, Dutzow, Flinthill, Foristell, Marthasville, Moscow Mills, New Melle, Treloar, Troy, Truesdale, Warrenton, Wentzville, Wright City, and others in East-central Missouri.
