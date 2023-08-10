Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Russia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation Mikhail Yevdokimov.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state then had a conversation with the ambassador.

They lauded the successful development of bilateral friendly relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in various areas and praised the implementation of active mutual engagement in political, economic, trade, energy, transportation, and humanitarian fields, as well as in regional security issues.

The sides noted that the two countries enjoy productive cooperation both at the bilateral level and within international organizations, hailed the contribution of the contacts between the heads of state to the expansion of bilateral ties, and expressed confidence that the bilateral relations would continue to develop successfully.

They spoke about the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the current state of the negotiation process on a peace treaty.

The sides also stressed the importance of projects implemented in energy and transport spheres, including the North-South Transport Corridor for regional development.