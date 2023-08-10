Sustainable Finance Market to Hit $22,485.6 Billion by 2031 📈 | BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid investments in businesses with sustainable practices, remarkable perks of sustainable finance such as risk mitigation, cost cutting, and better returns, and surge in prevalence of green energy projects are expected to drive the growth of the global sustainable finance market. Closure of various manufacturing facilities and industries, unstable demand, and supply, and rise in unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Get PDF Sample : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/19886

The key players analyzed in the global sustainable finance market report include Acuity Knowledge Partners, Aspiration Partners, Inc., BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Group, KPMG International, NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC., PwC, Refinitiv, South Pole, Starling Bank, Stripe, Inc., Tred Earth Limited, Triodos Bank UK Ltd., Arabesque Partners, and Clarity AI.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable finance market generated $3,650 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22,485.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sustainable finance market based on investment type, transaction type, industry verticals, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Inquire Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/19886

Based on transaction type, the green bond segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The mixed-sustainability bond segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Based on industry verticals, the utilities segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The food and beverage segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR f 22.9% during the forecast period.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, estimations, and dynamics of the sustainable finance market share from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing sustainable finance market opportunities.

In-depth analysis of the sustainable finance industry segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global sustainable finance market forecast.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global sustainable finance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/19886

Sustainable Finance Market Report Highlights

By Investment Type

Equity

Fixed Income

Mixed Allocation

Others

By Transaction Type

Green Bond

Social Bond

Mixed-sustainability Bond

By Industry Verticals

Utilities

Transport and Logistics

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Government

Others

More Reports:

Car Insurance Aggregators Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/car-insurance-aggregators-market-A74481

Insurance Chatbot Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insurance-chatbot-market-A77697

Decentralized Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/decentralized-insurance-market-A74837

Gift Cards Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gift-cards-market

Banking Credit Analytics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/banking-credit-analytics-market-A10394

Digital Lending Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-lending-market-A74670

Regional Reports:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-sustainable-finance-market-A85254

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uk-sustainable-finance-market-A85256

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/italy-sustainable-finance-market-A85257

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-sustainable-finance-market-A85261

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-sustainable-finance-market-A85262

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canada-sustainable-finance-market-A85263

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-sustainable-finance-market-A85264

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/china-sustainable-finance-market-A85266