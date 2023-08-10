Camping Tent Market to Hit $7.9 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR of 8.8% From 2022-2031

Camping Tent Market 2021-2031

According to a new report, The camping tent market size is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Growing inclination of millennials & GenX toward camping is the major factor that drive the growth of the camping tent market globally. However, transportation & time barrier impede the market growth.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Camping Tent Market by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟕.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

Camping equipment are widely used for convenience during camping. Furthermore, camping tent is gaining popularity among the campers. There are various types of tents available for their accommodation. Commonly used camping tents are dome tent, tunnel tent, and geodesic tent. Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in number of campers, surge in initiatives from tourism associations to promote camping activities, and increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of the global camping tent market.

Increase in camping participation among millennials and generation Z drive the growth of the global camping tent market North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share. In 2020, sales of camping tent items were hindered due to supply chain disruptions.

Based on type, the tunnel segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the dome segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the B2B sales segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retailers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Camping Tent Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Camping Tent Market.

Some of the key players operating in the camping tent industry include Hilleberg, Johnson Outdoors, The North Face, AMG GROUP, Newell Brands, Oase Outdoors, The Coleman Company, Simex Outdoor International, Kampa, and Exxel Outdoors.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

○ The basis of type, the dome segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.4%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

○ Type of application, the personal segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 during the forecast period.

○ On the basis of distribution channel, the specialty sporting store is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

○ Basis of country in North America, the U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for camping tent market in 2021.

○ On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

