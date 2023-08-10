2023 AME Awards Announces Winners The Greatest Guide to Jochos & Burgers by Vector B McCann/Performance Art Earns Grand
United Arab Emirates Dominates with Impressive Trophy TallyNEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® Advertising Awards AME Awards®, celebrating effectiveness world-wide since 1994, announced the 2023 award-winners.
The 2023 AME Executive Jury panel of internationally recognized C-suite strategists and industry innovators determined this year’s award-winning entries from the shortlist selected by the AME Grand Jury. The Executive Jury scores are the results of two sessions, first an online meticulous review resulting in the scoring of the shortlisted campaigns followed by a thoughtful and deliberate virtual session to determine this year’s creative and effective trophy winning campaigns.
The international Executive Jury members celebrated cutting-edge results driven work awarding the following number of awards: One prestigious AME Grand Award, 8 Gold Trophies, 10 Silver, 17 Bronze and 20 Finalist Certificate Awards for their innovative and effective campaigns.
Award-winning agencies employed diverse strategies to elevate global brands and achieve results. Trophy-winning campaigns embraced pioneering technologies, harnessed data for unconventional approaches, integrated gamification for branding, leveraged AI, and drove brand awareness through in-your-face guerilla marketing. High-scoring creative initiatives revitalized brands through inventive design and immersive experiential marketing, increased brand affinity through engaging branded content and utilized public relations to forge deeper connections with consumers and increase market share.
2023 AME Grand Award
“The Greatest Guide to Jochos & Burgers” Vector B McCann/Performance Art, Bimbo (PRODUCTS & SERVICES: BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS)
“The Greatest Guide to Jochos & Burgers” created by Vector B McCann / Performance Art for client Bimbo delivered impressive results and earned the prestigious 2023 AME Grand Award.
The Grand and multi-Gold award winning campaign is the world’s first fully generative search and signage system designed to put 8,402 of Mexico’s most creative hamburger and hotdog stands on foodies’ map. Supported by an AI-powered creative workflow, a Google Maps API-integrated consumer website, nationwide earned media, extraordinary street food recipes, and the world’s largest bakery, The Greatest Guide to Jochos & Burgers gives local businesses an edge against encroaching big fast-food chains.
Impressive results include +12,200,000 impressions across Mexico, +77,000 online map engagements to date, 42,010 unique point-of-sale images generated for Bimbo’s food vendor customers, +23% increase in sales among Bimbo’s “Special Channels” compared to the 10% target (+120%) and set Bimbo’s new +180% week-over-week nationwide sales record.
“This is the kind of project where the beautiful relationship the Bimbo brand has with the Mexican community flourishes and creates value for everyone involved. At the crossroads between traditional urban culture and technology, vendors can let themselves be known, people can find the most creative and unthinkable recipes and Bimbo bonds with them, moving one step further to its purpose of nourishing a better world. We are very grateful that they let us be part of it”. – Juan Luis Arteaga. Managing Director, Vector B.
Trailblazing creative and impactful campaigns submitted by elite global agencies impressed the AME Executive Jury and resulted in trophies.
Leo Burnett Middle East was honored with two Gold trophies for driving market share, awareness, and growth through their campaigns including “The Homecoming” for client Home Centre and “Self-Check-Out” for K-Lynn. The following agencies each scored Gold trophies for their inventive and effective campaigns “The Harbin Sit Pack” BBDO China for Anheuser-Busch Inbev (China) Sales Company Limited-Harbin Brand, “French Toast Guy” McCann Canada for Wendy’s Canada, “Time to Read, Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East for Kinokuniya, and “Unbranded Menu” Leo Burnett Group Manilla for McDonald’s.
The United Arab Emirates emerged as the leader with the highest number of trophies awarded in this year’s AME Awards. Leo Burnett Middle East and Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East contributed significantly to Publicis Groupe's success, securing an impressive collection of awards: 3 Gold trophies, 6 Silver, 11 Bronze, and 6 Finalist Certificate Awards.
The results of the AME Executive Jury are parsed in an annual rankings brief, The AME Report, a creative ranking system based on overall points earned for winning entries and provides an account of the highest-ranking agencies and brands within this year’s competition.
Campaigns that have earned awards within AME are prominently featured on WARC within the AME showcase.
To view the 2023 AME Awards winner’s showcase, visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ (sort by Advertising Marketing Effectiveness (AME).
About the AME Awards® for Advertising & Marketing Effectiveness™: Founded in 1994, the AME Awards honors international work that demonstrates ground-breaking solutions to challenging marketing problems. To earn a coveted AME® Award, an entry must exhibit specific marketing goals and objectives accomplished through creative execution and strategic planning. Entries are judged by an international panel of top interactive and multidisciplinary marketers, media planners, strategy directors, social media experts, and creative directors.
About New York Festivals: New York Festivals® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards ®
Bowery Awards
NYF Health Awards ®
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com.
Gayle Seminara Mandel
New York Festivals
email us here
New York Festivals AME Awards Grand & Gold 2023 Winners Reel