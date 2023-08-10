EMU Department of Architecture Design a Sports Center and Park Complex Project 

In memory of Champion Angels, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Architecture, Department of Architecture Postgraduate Program (without thesis) MARC 591/592 studio students designed a Sports Center and Park Complex Project during the 2022-2023 Academic Year Spring Semester.

EMU Architecture Department continues to educate its students about architectural approaches and understandings, ethical stances and values, which will take possible precautions to prevent disasters like the earthquake that took place on 6 February, 2023 and the 'great destruction' that followed it from happening again. In this context, Spring Semester Postgraduate Program (without thesis) design studio students developed a project for the Famagusta Turkish Maarif College (TMK) region with the intention of commemorating Champion Angels. In the Champion Angels Sports Center and Park Complex project, it was one of the basic design decisions to not forget one of the greatest pains that the people of Famagusta and its history have experienced and to carry our values ​​that we lost in the earthquake to the future. In the said architectural project, it was aimed to realize this special mission by contributing to the therapeutic, educational and cultural development of TMK students, the people of Famagusta and the whole island, overcoming their mental and physical barriers, and strengthening the social spirit and sense of belonging through the designed social spaces.

The student projects which was developed within the framework of this vision and architectural expectations, were introduced to public during an event held at EMU Architecture Faculty, Hüseyin Ateşin Exhibition Hall. Famagusta Mayor Dr. Süleyman Uluçay, Champion Angels Association Director Ruşen Karakaya, Association’s General Secretary Osman Akın, Founding Members of the Association Afet Aktuğralı and Murat Aktuğralı, academic staff members and students attended the event. EMU Architecture Department Chair Prof. Dr. Rafooneh Mokhtarshahi delivered the opening speech of the event. Then, project coordinator Prof. Dr. Hıfsiye Pulhan made a presentation, providing information on the studies and developed architectural projects during the semester.

Stating that they accept it as a social responsibility and duty to produce projects that contribute to the education of both individuals and society, observe the realities of the country and the world, protect local values ​​and exhibit rational attitudes in solving problems with such student studies, Prof. Dr. Pulhan expressed that emphasized that they are proud and peaceful of contributing to commemoration of the Champion Angels. At the end of the presentation, it was emphasized that it would be appropriate to determine a project that is thought to be realized in memory of the Champion Angels and that is valuable and has deep meanings for the city of Famagusta, with an international architectural project competition that will be open to participants from abroad.