Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,366 in the last 365 days.

“Programming Training With Games” Carried Out in Cooperation of EMU Computer Engineering Department and EMU-CEC Continues

The “Programming Training with Games” workshop organized in cooperation with Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Engineering Faculty, Computer Engineering Department and EMU Continuous Education Center (EMU-CEC) continues.

Designed by EMU Computer Engineering Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yıltan Bitirim, research assistants Emre Rifat Yıldız, Mahmut Sevince, Selin Bitirim, Begüm Koru and Tansel Sarıhan for children who are 7 or above, the training workshop focuses on unplugged coding method by using various card games and physical activities.

The “Programming Training with Games” workshop aims to develop children’s analytic thinking mindsets. With the training, children not only enjoy the workshop but also can improve their logical development and problem solving, cognitive, psychomotor and communication skills.

The “Programming Training with Games” workshop will continue during August with 3 sessions to be held at EMU Computer Engineering Department. Detailed information regarding the availability and new groups can be obtained from EMU-CEC (dausem@emu.edu.tr, http://sem.edu.edu.tr).

“Programming Training With Games” Carried Out in Cooperation of EMU Computer Engineering Department and EMU-CEC Continues

You just read:

“Programming Training With Games” Carried Out in Cooperation of EMU Computer Engineering Department and EMU-CEC Continues

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more