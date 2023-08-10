EMU Faculty of Tourism’s Project Receives Institut Paul Bocuse Alliance Research Award

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Tourism Faculty’s project received Research Award from Institut Paul Bocuse Alliance. Being one of the most prestigious instituitons in the field of Tourism Management and Gastronomy, the Institut Paul Bocuse Alliance decided to support only two projects amongst the 2023-2024 research project applications. One of the projects awarded is EMU Faculty of Tourism’s project.

With the “Unsustainability on the Horizon: Concerns over RAISA, Future Career Anxiety and Their Effects on Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Students’ Critical Outcomes” project, Tourism Faculty became prominent among all other applications and received the right to be supported by the 2023-2024 Institut Paul Bocuse Alliance Research Fund. The achievement of the EMU Tourism Faculty made the faculty proud on both national and international platforms.

The said project is to be carried out with the guidance of EMU Tourism Faculty academic staff member Assist. Prof. Dr. Hamed Rezapouaghdam and will axamine in-depth how RAISA-related (Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Service Automation) concerns affect students’ various attitudes and behaviors, including their future career anxieties, career change intentions, and dissatisfaction with their major. The research project aims to provide importance contributions to the training future professionals of tourism, accommodation, catering sectors as well as culinary arts professionals.

The achievement of EMU Tourism Faculty will not only increase the international level of recognition the university has but also will strengthen the research and educational collaborations between students and academic staff members. EMU Faculty of Tourism Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç made a statement on the topic and said that as the Dean of EMU Tourism Faculty, he expressed that he is very proud and pleased that the project has been honored by the Institut Paul Bocuse Alliance. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Kılıç stated that this success is an important milestone for the Faculty and that he believes that they will undertake similar projects in the future as the EMU Tourism Faculty. Prof. Dr. Kılıç also said that the project will contribute to the sector and make an important contributions to the training of professionals who will work in the fields of tourism, accommodation and culinary arts in the future.

The Institut Paul Bocuse Alliance is a unique leader and global network of excellence in higher education, bringing together 26 partner schools and universities across 4 continents. The Alliance aims to encourage and develop the hospitality, foodservice and culinary arts management professions while taking cross-training experience as a foundation. Founded by Institut Paul Bocuse in 2004, the Alliance has become a truly international center of expertise in tourism and hospitality management, food service and culinary arts education in 22 countries such as Turkey, Canada, Thailand, Cyprus, France, Mexico, Finland, Chile, Cameroon, Singapore, Malta, United States, Greece, Taiwan, Russia, Indonesia, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Lebanon and South Korea.