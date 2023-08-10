EMU Department of Physics Chair Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı Represents Emu in Europe and Turkey

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Arts and Sciences Faculty, Chair of the Physics Department Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı continues to contribute in science by representing EMU on international platforms.

Prof. Dr. Sakallı attended the fourth and final conference organized within the scope of the COST Action CA18108 “Quantum Gravity Phenomenology in the Multi-Messenger Approach (QG-MM)”, the prestigious Physics science project of European Union which over 300 scientists from 43 different countries participated in. The conference that took place in the city of Rijeka, Croatia, Prof. Dr. Sakallı delivered a presentation titled “Greybody Factors of Spin- ½ Particles in Schwarzschild Acoustic Black Hole Spacetime” and touched on the current studies. Prof. Dr. Sakallı’s presentation and contributions were praised by the organizing committee and he was invited to join the committee's COST project software team. Detailed information about the COST conference can be accessed at https://indico.capa.unizar.es/event/31/.

Special Invitation from TUBITAK

Prof. Dr. Sakallı was also recently invited by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) to the scientific meetings organized within the Basic Sciences Research Institute (TBAE) operating under the TUBITAK. TBAE Director Prof. Dr. Alikram Nuhbalaoğlu, TUBITAK and TBAE Executive Board members and world-renowned scientist Prof. Dr. Alexander Sergienko were also at the event. Prof. Dr. Sergienko is also PhD advisor of world-renowned Turkish professor Prof. Dr. Mete Atatüre from the University of Cambridge and is the director of Boston Photonics Center.

“I am Proud for Successfully Representing the EMU”

At the same time, Prof. Dr. Sakallı participated in the summer school titled “Quantum Optical Technologies: Quantum Communication and Quantum Sensors” which is for about 60 students from Turkey’s elite universities. Prof. Dr. Sakallı said that he believes that this training in the field of quantum will provide important information and vision to young researchers. Seeing the positive interactions he gained during his visit to TBAE and the experiences related to important R&D projects carried out, Prof. Dr. Sakallı emphasized that he witnessed Turkey’s potential in scientific fields once again. Prof. Dr. Sakallı thanked TUBITAK TBAE for the opportunities and invitation.

Detailed information on the scientific events organized by TUBITAK TBAE is accessible at https://tbae.tubitak.gov.tr address.

Expressing that he is happy and proud for successfully representing EMU, Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı stated his belief that such international events and interactions will offer new and important opportunities to the country and researchers in the near future.