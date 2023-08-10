2nd EMU Astronomy Summer Workshop Organized Within The Collaboration of EMU and New Horizon Takes Place with Great Participation 

The 2nd EMU Astronomy Summer Workshop organized within the collaboration of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and New Horizon Initiative was held with great participation. Organized for high schoolers in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the workshop took place on 3-4 August, 2023 at EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty and EMU Beach Club.

The 2nd EMU Astronomy Summer Workshop commenced on 3 August 2023 with various presentations delivered by New Horizon Initiative volunteer members; “Space: Final Border” by Yenal Öğmen, “Big Bang, Different Agers and Ultimate Future of the Universe” by İbrahim E. Erkan, “Subatomic Particles, Anti-material, Higgs Boson and Anti-Gravity” by Gözde Soyel, “Hidden Face of the Galaxy” by Tutku Kolcu and “Aerospace Engineering” by Sedat İzcan. Moreover, EMU Deparment of Physics Distinguished Professor and Turkish Cypriot theoretical physicist Prof. Dr. Mustafa Halilsoy delivered a presentation titled “Astronomy and Science” and, EMU Department of Physics research assistant Elham Poorkahnooji delivered a presentation titled “Does Life Exist Outside of the Solar System?”. EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty Vice Dean Assist. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Bozer also attended the event.

The second day of the event, 4 August 2023, consisted of two sessions: presentations and night observations. In the event, EMU Physics Department research member and New Horizon Initiative volunteer member Mert Mangut delivered a presentation titled “The Evolution of Stars”. Other presentations were; “Mysterious Holes in the Universe: Black Holes and Wormholes” by EMU Physics Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ali Övgün, Sabancı “Dark Matter” by Prof. Dr. Durmuş Ali Demir and “James Webb Galaxies” by Dr. Ece Kilerci who attended the event online from Sabancı University, “Nothingness and Black Holes” by EMU Physics Department academic staff member and New Horizon Initiative volunteer member Assist. Prof. Dr. Huriye Gürsel Mangut, “Our Planet and Atmospheric Phenomena” by New Horizon Initiative volunteer member Sinem Karaköse and lastly, “Understanding of Universe: From Maxwell to Einstein” by EMU Physics Department Vice Chair Prof. Dr. Seyedhabibollah Mazharimousavi.

On the second day of the Astronomy Workshop, the 4th of August 2023, high school students, New Horizon Initiative volunteer members, EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty, Physics and Chemistry Departments’ Chair Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı and academic staff members made night observation between 21:00 – 23:00 at EMU Beach Club. EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu and Arts and Sciences Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan also attended the night observations with telescopes.