A collective of authors launch book, “UNSTOPPABLE”: Stories of Perseverance, Triumph and Joy from Trailblazing Women

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned healthcare leader, Fawn Lopez, has just launched her highly anticipated book, “UNSTOPPABLE: Inspiring Stories of Perseverance, Triumph and Joy from Trailblazing Women in Healthcare.” In this masterful collaboration, nine remarkable women from diverse corners of the healthcare industry tell their profound, personal journeys of perseverance, resilience, and ultimate triumph.

“This book is a testament to the power of unwavering determination, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of women,” Lopez shared. “Each story showcases the courage it takes to confront challenges, embrace risks, and chart a non-linear path to success. The women featured in this book are trailblazers, leaders, and above all, unstoppable.”

Featuring insights from Annette Walker, Carladenise Edwards, Ninfa Saunders, Ruth Williams-Brinkley, Sherrie Barch, Stephanie Mercado, Sue MacInnes, Teri Fontenot, and Lopez herself, “UNSTOPPABLE” offers a broad spectrum of experiences that depict the strength and resilience of women in healthcare. These leaders have harnessed the power of their setbacks and transformed them into stepping-stones that propel them towards positions of influence. In doing so, they have not only made a positive impact on society and the world, but they have also underscored the transformative power of determination and tenacity.

Dr. Regina Benjamin, the 18th Surgeon General of the United States, commends “UNSTOPPABLE,” stating, “UNSTOPPABLE” is a compelling and inspiring book that celebrates the incredible achievements of some of the most remarkable women leaders in healthcare. A must read for anyone seeking personal and professional growth and to make an impact in their chosen field.”

Michael Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health, adds, “A timely book about life’s lessons by successful leaders with REAL stories to tell and who never allowed their circumstance, however complicated, to limit their future potential. Their journeys demonstrate the joy that comes from the power of resilience and grit. A must read for those who wish to be inspired.”

Proceeds from “UNSTOPPABLE” will be donated to the Carole Emmott Foundation for Women. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3DJyy2T.

About Fawn Lopez

Fawn Lopez is the Publisher Emeritus at Modern Healthcare and a respected voice in the healthcare industry. Her work aims to illuminate the extraordinary accomplishments of women in healthcare and inspire the next generation of female leaders. Through her writing, lectures and keynote addresses, Lopez hopes to create a platform where women’s experiences and triumphs are shared, valued, and celebrated.