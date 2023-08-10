Introducing The Cosmo X Seated Electric Scooter: Custom, Sleek, and All Yours

At a time when e-bike sales are outpacing electric car sales, Veo’s made-to-order, custom-designed Comso X seated e-scooter is poised to transform the private micromobility industry the same way the Cosmo has transformed shared mobility.

Introducing the Cosmo X

Veo is thrilled to introduce the Cosmo X, the first customizable seated electric scooter that lets you own your style. With 45+ miles of range, unparalleled comfort, and no pedaling required, the Cosmo X combines durability and customized design to take personal mobility to the next level.

Veo has operated in 50+ shared mobility markets across North America for over five years, gaining recognition for our high-quality, in-house designed and manufactured scooters and bikes. In a world where third-party, off-the shelf scooters saturate the market, Veo focuses on designing and manufacturing durable, innovative vehicles that stand the test of time.

When Veo launched the Cosmo seated scooter on the shared-use market in 2020, ridership was off the charts. It was clear Veo’s vehicle design and manufacturing team had developed something special: By combining the comfort of an e-bike with the throttle-powered joy of an e-scooter, the Cosmo made urban travel effortless.

“Every day, we hear how our Cosmo seated scooter is transforming mobility for people across the country,” said Candice Xie, co-founder and CEO of Veo. “To the many riders who have asked if they can purchase a Cosmo of their own: the wait is over. You can now own your ride, custom-designed to match your style. There’s never been a better time to ditch your car for the thrill of an all-electric ride in the bike lane.”

Here’s why we’re excited about the Cosmo X:

Designed by You

Your Cosmo isn’t just a scooter. It’s how you arrive. It's your vibe. That’s why we designed the Cosmo X with customizable features so you can let your style shine through.

Make an entrance with a Malibu pink frame and a basket. Embrace your sense of whimsy with our signature Cosmic hue, featuring purple and blue shimmers. Add some sparkle with a Stardust frame and white rims. Veo’s unique manufacturing ability lets you mix and match to create a one-of-a-kind ride.

Then, top it off with your own custom greeting. The Cosmo X is the only e-scooter that offers a personalized “hello” through our Veo Voice system. You name it, your Cosmo X will say it.

Built to Last

After delivering tens of millions of miles of riding in shared-use markets across the country, the Cosmo X remains unmatched for durability and performance - and the Cosmo design keeps getting better.

Our in-house manufacturing process delivers a ride with the most durable features out there:

A 500 W motor to propel riders up even the steepest hills

A waterproof swappable battery that provides up to 45 miles of range with no pedaling required

Mountain bike-inspired suspension with a coil spring front fork for super smooth riding

18-inch, ultra-durable pneumatic tires for navigating any road condition

An ultra-strong aluminum alloy frame to keep the vehicle durable and reliable over time

Front and rear mechanical drum brakes in a waterproof casing for advanced control and stopping power in all riding conditions

Cutting-Edge Technology

The Cosmo X is packed with state-of-the-art features:

Veo’s latest IoT, meaning this is our smartest vehicle ever. Get advanced security through the vehicle’s GPS tracking and locking features and real-time status updates on vehicle speed, battery life, and more. The IoT includes Over The Air (OTA) updates so you’ll always have the latest connectivity newest features at your fingertips

A regenerative rear motor brake to complement the dual mechanical, electric-assist braking system so riders can easily control their vehicle while preserving battery life

Aluminum alloy wheels to maximize rider experience and durability

Embedded front and rear LED lighting that helps riders see and be seen

Advanced charging capabilities to bring the vehicle to a full charge in five hours

Built-in speakers power custom Veo Voice features

Advanced Security

Security is paramount, and the Cosmo X has you covered. Equipped with a built-in alarm system, auto-locking wheels, and GPS tracking when you need it, you can ride with confidence, knowing your vehicle only rolls with you.

The Cosmo X: Now Available

The Cosmo X is now available for purchase. For riders who want to keep it simple, Veo is also offering a standard teal and black version, the Cosmo S. Learn more by visiting the Veo Shop.

At Veo, Design Matters

Veo is delivering on our mission to make clean transportation accessible to all, one in-house-designed scooter at a time. In a world where third-party, off-the shelf scooters saturate the market, we focus on designing and manufacturing innovative, high-quality vehicles that stand the test of time. Learn more at www.veoride.com

