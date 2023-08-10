Superpixel Creative Embarks on Strategic North American Expansion with New Vancouver Studio

Vancouver, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, British Columbia -

Superpixel Creative, an esteemed Asia-Pacific animation studio renowned for its artistic vision and commitment to empower brands and creative talent is entering the North American market with a strategic expansion to Vancouver, Canada. This move promises innovative collaboration, harnessing local talent, and expanding the company's world-class animation services to a broader audience.

Superpixel Creative, a leading design-driven animation studio renowned for enhancing brand visibility across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region through innovative storytelling and design, is thrilled to announce its strategic expansion to Vancouver, Canada. This significant move marks the company's inaugural venture into the North American market, reinforcing its global presence and commitment to delivering world-class animation services to an even broader audience.





Known for its instrumental role in creating content for digital advertising and marketing, product launches, event exhibition and promotions, Superpixel has built a sterling reputation for enabling businesses to communicate creatively and effectively through 2D and 3D animation. The company's rich experience in helping corporations, brands and agencies throughout the APAC region has set the stage for this exciting North American expansion.

Kelvin Wira Diputra, founder and director of Superpixel talks about this strategic move for the company. “The new Canadian studio will explore and open up new pathways for cutting edge technologies, while still upholding the company's tradition of collaborating closely with clients to develop new strategies and fresh ideas that best amplify the intended message for the target audience.”

By capitalizing on its profound expertise in cutting-edge software tools and state-of-the-art equipment, including the groundbreaking Unreal Engine 5, revolutionary Adobe tools such as Firefly, and the power of AI at its disposal, Superpixel Creative is taking the North American market by storm. Embracing the potential of Virtual Production techniques and pushing the boundaries of 3D Project Mapping, the studio ensures an unparalleled level of creativity and innovation in every project it undertakes. As Superpixel Creative dives headfirst into the North American market, it promises to offer its clients the same exceptional quality of service that has made it a distinguished animation studio in the dynamic landscape of SouthEast Asia.

Superpixel’s expansion is a testament to the company's commitment to bridging creativity, technology, and technical know-how with years of creative industry experience. The company is poised to define brands through fresh and relevant concepts that elevate their stories, making them relevant and relatable in any form of moving visuals.

Superpixel’s unique approach to animation has always been about understanding needs of brands, and the expectations of the intended audience. This approach has allowed the company to create animations and motion graphics that not only entertain but also inform and engage the audience effectively. The company's clients include industry giants such as Coca-Cola, Mcdonalds, Lenovo and Universal Studios, a testament to the quality and creativity of their work.

The Vancouver expansion will serve as a hub for collaboration and innovation, where ideas from different cultures and backgrounds can come together to bring ideas to life. This move will not only allow Superpixel Creative to serve a new market but also tap into the rich pool of creative talent in the region, further enhancing the company's ability to deliver top-notch animation services to its clients.

Syafiq Jaafar, head operations for the Canada studio expressed his enthusiasm on this exciting news. "Our expansion to Vancouver represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy. We are excited to bring our collective of directors, animators, illustrators, designers, and strategists to the North American market. We believe in the power of collaboration and look forward to building great relationships with our new clients in the region."

The creative studio’s expansion to Vancouver is a significant step forward in the company's mission to provide world-class animation services to brands and businesses around the world. With its team of experienced and talented professionals, the company is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the North American market.

For more information about Superpixel Creative and its services, please visit https://www.superpixel.ca/

###

For more information about Superpixel Creative Inc, contact the company here:



Superpixel Creative Inc

Syafiq Jaafar (Head of Operations)

(+1) 604 367 3551

syafiq@superpixel.ca

329 Howe St Unit #355, Vancouver, BC V6C 3N2



Syafiq Jaafar (Head of Operations)