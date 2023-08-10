Parametric Insurance Market Demand Makes Room for New Growth Story | Swiss Re, Munich Re, Lloyd's of London
Parametric Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Parametric Insurance Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest published a market study on Global Parametric Insurance Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Global Parametric Insurance space, as well as what our survey respondents- all outsourcing decision-makers- predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Swiss Re (Switzerland), Munich Re (Germany), Lloyd's of London (United Kingdom), AXA (France), Allianz (Germany), Chubb (Switzerland), Hannover Re (Germany), Travelers (United States), Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (United States), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Aon (United Kingdom).
Definition
Parametric insurance is a type of coverage where payouts are triggered based on predefined parameters or indices, such as weather conditions, seismic activity, or other quantifiable events. It provides a more streamlined and efficient claims process compared to traditional insurance, as payouts are determined objectively without the need for extensive claims investigation.
Parametric Insurance Market Trend
Growing Demand: Increasing awareness of the benefits of parametric insurance is driving its adoption across various industries.
Parametric Insurance Market Driver
Efficiency: Parametric insurance expedites claims processing and reduces administrative costs.
Parametric Insurance Market Opportunity
Emerging Markets: Parametric insurance can provide coverage in regions with limited traditional insurance access.
Parametric Insurance Market Restrains
Parametric Insurance Market Challenges
Basic Segmentation Details
Global Parametric Insurance Product Types In-Depth: Weather Parametric Insurance, Natural Catastrophe Parametric Insurance, Pandemic Parametric Insurance, Cyber Parametric Insurance, Agricultural Parametric Insurance, Others
Global Parametric Insurance Major Applications/End users: Insurance Companies and Reinsurers, Brokers and Intermediaries, Online Platforms, Governments and International Organizations, Others
