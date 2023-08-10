HSR.health CEO to Lead Global GeoAI-focused Working Group

CEO Ajay K Gupta appointed as Co-Chair of the GEO Health Healthcare Infrastructure work group

(August, 08, 2023) Washington, DC - HSR.health, a healthcare technology startup focused in Geospatial Data Analytics, announced today that its CEO, Ajay K Gupta, has been appointed as co-chair of the Group on Earth Observations (GEO) Health Community of Practice Healthcare Infrastructure small working group. GEO is a global, intergovernmental partnership working to improve the availability, access, and use of open Earth observations to impact policy and decision making in a wide range of sectors. The GEO Health Community of Practice is a global network of governments, organizations, and observers leveraging environmental observations to improve health decision-making at the international, regional, country, and district levels.

The Healthcare Infrastructure small work group focuses on the use of EO data and AI techniques to improve geohealth infrastructure globally while at the same time assessing capabilities to handle chronic needs or acute events associated with climate change and natural disasters.

"I am honored to be appointed as co-chair of the GEO Health Community of Practice Healthcare Infrastructure small work group," said Gupta. "This committee, GEO, and HSR.health are aligned in our goals to better our world through Earth observation. We are committed to increasing the capacity of global public health and reducing our shared burden of disease. The efforts of this committee & community in advancing the possibilities of GeoAI and EO through policy and practice represent a great opportunity to do so.”

During the annual AmeriGeo Week 2023 gathering, Gupta will present an approach to leverage GeoAI solutions to identify a priori the health and medical needs of a disaster-impacted population so mitigation efforts and the allocation of needed resources to individual medical facilities to treat the affected can be integrated into the overall disaster response efforts.

Gupta brings more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare technology industry to his role as co-chair and has a track record of driving innovation and improving healthcare delivery through the use of technology. Gupta also brings a robust amount of close partnerships in both the GIS and healthcare industries, including the roles as Board Chair at Holy Cross Health and as Chair of the Health domain working group of the Open Geospatial Consortium. This appointment opens opportunities for future interaction between the OGC and GEO, while also capitalizing on Gupta’s experience in a multi-hospital, social safety net health system in suburban Washington, DC.

Andreas Skouloudis from iSteeo.org also serves as co-chair of this initiative emphasized that “Ajay’s experience is vital in handling big heterogeneous datasets and his presence furnishes a unique opportunity of enhancing the impact of this small group globally where there are high risks associated with scarcity of data.”

About HSR.health

HSR.health is an innovation-first healthcare technology startup that provides location-based insights and analytics for healthcare providers. Its cloud-native platform, GeoMD Platform, uses geospatial data to help healthcare organizations better understand patient populations, identify areas of need, and make more informed decisions about resource allocation. They support the public health and emergency response communities as well as all organizations impacted by health crises with novel indices that deepen the understanding of health issues, global and local, to better anticipate and mitigate those health crises. HSR.health is dedicated to remaining on the forefront of healthcare technology innovation- pushing the boundaries of what is possible to anticipate.

About the GEO Health Community of Practice

The GEO Health Community of Practice is a global network of governments, organizations, and observers. It seeks to use environmental observations to improve health decision-making at the international, regional, country, and district levels. The GEO Health COP falls under the Group on Earth Observation, which is officially chartered under the United Nations-Sanctioned World Meteorological Organization.



