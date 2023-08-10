Submit Release
Greystone Provides $20.9 Million Fannie Mae Affordable Housing Loan for Texas Rental Community

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $20.9 million Fannie Mae Multifamily Affordable Housing (MAH) loan for the acquisition of Parkside Place, a 321-unit, income and rent-restricted garden apartment complex located in Pasadena, Texas. The financing was originated by Michael Zampetti, Senior Managing Director in Greystone’s New York office. 

Parkside Place consists of 27 two-story apartment buildings situated on an 11.24-acre site. Constructed in 1969, the property was renovated in 2018 and includes amenities such as a leasing office, two pools, on-site management, a laundry facility, a business center, and private patios. There are 526 total parking spaces, including reserved handicap spaces and carports. 

"Parkside Place plays a vital role in offering quality, affordable housing within the Houston metropolitan area," said Mr. Zampetti. "We at Greystone take immense pride in our track record of supporting affordable housing throughout the country and are happy to have facilitated our client's acquisition of this asset. It was a pleasure to work with the borrower. We are rooting for their continued success." 

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


