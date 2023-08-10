Medigene AG to report Second Quarter and Six Months 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update on August 17, 2023

Planegg/Martinsried, August 10, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will report financial and operational results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Following the release of the half year 2023 financial results on Medigene’s website, the Company will host a conference call that same day at 3:00 pm CET / 9:00 am ET.

A Q&A session will follow management’s formal presentation.

Full details for the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date August 17, 2023 Time 3:00 pm CET (9:00 am ET) Registration

Conference Call: https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=1585591&linkSecurityString=250613ca4 Webcast: Join the live webcast here Conference ID: 20230660

Participants may pre-register and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call with the above registration link for the conference call.

Please dial in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure a timely start of the conference call.

Following the call, an archived webcast will be accessible on the Investors & Media section of the Medigene website: https://www.medigene.com/investors-media/reports-presentations

About Medigene

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product development and product enhancement technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

Medigene AG

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

E-mail: investor@medigene.com

LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid

Phone: +41 78 680 05 38

E-mail: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com