Automotive E-commerce Start-up Motobyo® Hosting Q&A Webinar for Accredited Investors Aug. 22
Motobyo®, the automotive e-commerce startup that launched one year ago this month, is hosting a live webinar on Tuesday, August 22nd for accredited investors, featuring an in-depth discussion about the important role auto dealers play in the Motobyo ecosystem.
George Lekas is the Founder & COO of Motobyo®, the automotive marketplace powerhouse designed for everyday consumers, not dealers.
featuring an in-depth discussion about the important role auto dealers play in the Motobyo ecosystem and how auto dealers support the business model.
George Lekas, founder and COO of Motobyo, will be joined by a premier dealer partner, Anthony Gasparro, President of High Street Auto Connection, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.
Registration for the online event is available here.
Motobyo’s equity crowdfunding campaign to support national expansion is now live on Fundable. The company is seeking accredited investors to join Motobyo in changing the way that over 40M used car transactions are completed each year.
This is a unique opportunity to capitalize on the shifting dynamics of the $1.6T used car market with a powerful asset-free business model that eliminates industry inefficiencies and connects supply directly to demand.
Recent milestones for Motobyo include:
• Raised $2.5M seed round of capital to support company launch,
• Patent-pending technology proven in Philadelphia DMA Beta test.
• 3,000 accounts were created in 48 states.
• Monthly account sign-ups have grown by 300 percent since January 1.
• Steady month over month growth indicates market enthusiasm.
• Continuous enhancements to product offerings based on consumer feedback.
Motobyo, the tech-driven used car marketplace designed for everyday consumers, enables private party individuals to buy and sell vehicles, without the typical inefficiencies associated with the used car industry. Providing a platform unparalleled in the used car industry, Motobyo is directly connecting vehicle supply to demand, saving time, avoiding the normal hassles and headaches and providing consumers with value not available anywhere else in the industry. To learn more about Motobyo visit https://motobyo.com.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 215-266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Motobyo founder and Chief Operating Officer, George Lekas, talks with host, Dan Loney, on "Wharton Business Daily."