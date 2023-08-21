Wafflemat Showcases Innovative Structural Solution at American Society of Civil Engineers Texas CECON 2023 | The Future
Waffleamt, A SmartSense Structural System announces presentation at CECON 2023.
Our team is dedicated to advancing the boundaries of structural engineering, and we are excited to showcase the value of our technology and new methods of evaluating designs with FEM”GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wafflemat, a pioneering leader in sustainable and efficient structural solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Texas CECON. The event is scheduled to take place from September 20th-22nd at the Embassy Suites in San Marcos, Texas.
— Anna Leija-Olveda
Wafflemat has earned a reputation for revolutionizing slab-on-grade foundations (or something like this) with its proprietary foundation forming system that not only delivers a stiffer foundation but also reduces the amount of concrete and reinforcement required as compared to traditional methods. ASCE CECON provides an ideal platform to present innovative products, innovative finite element modeling techniques, and engage with industry design professionals. The conference theme, “The Future is Now,” aligns perfectly with Wafflemat's commitment to advancing better foundations that are more sustainable and efficient than traditional building practices.
CECON attendees can expect to learn more about Wafflemat's signature product, an innovative concrete slab system designed to optimize structural efficiency while minimizing material usage. The Wafflemat system employs a unique waffle-like grid pattern that sits “on grade” rather than “in grade” like traditional methods, which not only allows for a reduction of material use and increased cross-section stiffness but also reduces carbon emissions and improves overall industry sustainability. Through its proprietary technology, Wafflemat continues to contribute to environmentally friendly construction practices without compromising on structural integrity.
"We are thrilled to present at this year’s CECON event where we can share the knowledge, we have gained with fellow industry professionals," said Anna, VP of Engineering at Wafflemat. "Our team is dedicated to advancing the boundaries of structural engineering, specifically shallow foundation design, and this conference provides an exceptional opportunity to showcase the value and impact of our technology and new methods of evaluating designs with FEM that remain compliant with industry standards and code."
Wafflemat's presence at CECON will include an engaging booth featuring live demonstrations, informative presentations, and one-on-one interactions with company representatives. Attendees can explore firsthand how Wafflemat's unique design can drive construction efficiency, reduce costs, and contribute to more sustainable building practices.
For more information about Wafflemat and its innovative solutions, please visit www.Wafflemat.com or visit our booth at the ASCE Texas CECON Table 66.
About Wafflemat:
Wafflemat is a forward-thinking company specializing in sustainable and efficient structural solutions for the construction industry. The company's groundbreaking concrete foundation, featuring a unique waffle-like grid pattern, aims to enhance structural integrity while promoting environmentally conscious building practices. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Wafflemat is reshaping the future of shallow slab construction.
