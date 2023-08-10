Genius 100 Foundation and NY Festivals Advertising Awards select “Wall Street Balls” for Gold 2023 Genius Idea Award

The inaugural Genius 100 Idea Award honors the most outstanding creative idea that inspires social impact

To be awarded as the Genius 100 Idea of the Year Award is a priceless privilege and a great validation of the love, the dedication, and the patience of the team behind the work” — Federico Fanti, Chief Creative Officer MENAT, FP7MCCANN Dubai

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation (G100), in partnership with the New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® is honored to announce the winner of the first ever 2023 Genius Idea Award, “Wall Street Balls” FP7 MCCANN Dubai for Testicular Cancer Society.

The goal of “Wall Street Balls” was to create awareness about testicular cancer. In an effort to break the stigma of early detection and self-checks, the Testicular Cancer Society had to get clever. Their research led them to a very interesting discovery that while most men’s balls go unchecked, thousands of people check out the Wall Street Bull’s balls every day, making them, “The most checked balls on earth.”

“I’m extremely thrilled and honored for this recognition. To be awarded as the Genius 100 Idea of the Year Award is a priceless privilege and a great validation of the love, the dedication, and the patience of the team behind the work,” states Federico Fanti, Chief Creative Officer MENAT, FP7 MCCANN Dubai. "I couldn’t be more grateful to my wonderful FP7 MCCANN Dubai team and to our supportive client and friend Mike Craycraft from the Testicular Cancer Society. Without the relentless passion of this army of wonderful people, I wouldn’t be here today celebrating this achievement.”

Federico and his team at FP7 used the Wall Street Bull’s “most checked balls on earth” to raise awareness for testicular cancer by turning social media comments into lifesaving reminders and reaching more people than ever in a light-hearted way.

Within a month the campaign reached over 2 million people across 21 countries, resulting in 6 million impressions on social media. The campaign was further amplified by Major League Baseball player and testicular cancer survivor Connor Joe and appeared on national T.V. news and radio stations in the US and numerous news and online publications.

"This message uncovers and addresses a very important health issue for men all over the world,” states Rami Kleinmann, Co-Founder, Genius 100 Foundation. "And it’s so very clever – taking something so iconic and recognizable and leveraging it to spotlight this issue. We salute the team at FP7 MCCANN for their ingenious work and for creating tremendous impact.”

The 2023 Genius Awards included entries from 17 countries and over 150 pieces of creative work. This is the only category within the New York Festivals Advertising Awards that accepts work from NGOs. Proceeds from the entry fees for all four awards will go to charitable partners of Genius 100 Foundation, Luv Michael, and The International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

The awards were judged by a panel of Genius 100 Visionaries, comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds from an impressive cross-section of fields, including: Ron Arad, Chris Bertish, Rick Hansen, Maggie MacDonnell, Eduardo Marturet, and Jose Miguel Sokoloff, as well as the Genius 100 executive team of Rami Kleinmann (Co-Founder), Helen Hatzis (CCO), and Hilarie Viener (CEO).

The Genius 100 Awards

The Genius 100 Inspiration Award (est. 2021) honors outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact. The Genius 100 Limitless Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created work that brings awareness and outstanding positive impact for/on persons/communities with disabilities and promotes unlimited inspiration. Genius 100 Idea of the Year Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created, developed, and exhibited proof of concept of the most unique, impactful, inspiration and genius idea of the year. Genius 100 Product of the Year Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created work that showcases the most unique, impactful, inspirational and genius product of the year.

About the Genius 100 Foundation

The Genius 100 community, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity and remains inspired by his unique Genius. To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book “Genius: 100 Visions of the Future” and are considered the original Genius 100 Visionaries.

Genius 100 Foundation was founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint. It is a community of exceptionally imaginative and action oriented human beings who leverage our knowledge and resources to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration, funding and “1+1=100” mentality”. In 2020, Genius 100 Foundation US was established as a NY based 501c3.

The Genius G100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structures. www.genius100visions.com

About New York Festivals: New York Festivals® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957

Advertising Awards

AME Awards®

Bowery Awards

NYF Health Awards

Radio Awards

TV & Film Awards

Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, visit: www.newyorkfestivals.com.

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US



