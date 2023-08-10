Deep-South Appoints the MSA Group for an Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate on the Haib Copper Project in Namibia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or “the Company") (TSX-V: DSM) announces that it has appointed the MSA Group (“MSA”) of South Africa to produce an updated National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Company’s 100%-owned advanced Haib copper project located in the south of Namibia. The mandate of MSA was interrupted when the Ministry of Mines refused to approve the renewal of the Haib Copper license. The Mineral Resource Estimate and subsequent technical report will follow the completion of the drilling program that was stopped in June 2021. There are still 5,200 meters of drilling to be completed.



Pierre Leveille, President & CEO of Deep-South stated that: "We are pleased to have re-engaged MSA; their vast experience will help to enhance an already robust project and unlock further value while reducing risk for our shareholders. With the backdrop of a strong copper price, we are highly optimistic for the coming years that Haib will garner additional interest from investors and other interested parties.”

MSA has already started to review the historical drilling data in order to specify the additional drilling needed to produce the Mineral Resource estimate. The mandate of MSA includes site visits to verify data collection, quality assurance and controls, develop a structural geological model in collaboration with Deep-South’s geological team, assess the presence of domains and model these domains in three dimensions, complete a geostatistical study for each domain and issue an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate.

About MSA

The MSA Group is a leading provider of exploration, geology, mineral resource and reserve estimation, mining and environmental consulting services to the mining industry. Established in 1983, MSA has serviced its international client base in more than 40 countries. MSA is the leading provider of mineral exploration services on the African continent. You can visit their web site at: http://msagroupservices.com

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South’s growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. The Company holds the Haib Copper Project in Namibia and holds an interest in three exploration licenses in the Copperbelt in Zambia.

In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper projects, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

