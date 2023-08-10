ProPhase Labs Announces Updated Conference Call Dial-in Information for Thursday August 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time for Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call.

Garden City, NY, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH)



Conference Call and Webcast Details

Management will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, August 10, 2023, to provide an update on corporate developments and review financial results. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10181498/fa179afdde

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and may dial directly into the call without delay. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-866-777-2509 (domestic), or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into ProPhase Lab’s call.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at

.https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jDDjp4Wp

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call at the above links. A telephonic replay of the call will be available and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 2708163.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics, therapeutics and diagnostics company. Our goal is to create a healthier world with bold action and the power of insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, while developing potential game changer diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against cancer. This includes a potentially life-saving cancer test focused on early detection of esophageal cancer and potential breakthrough cancer therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action. Our world-class CLIA labs and cutting-edge diagnostic technology provide wellness solutions for healthcare providers and consumers. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our multi-billion dollar potential.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

