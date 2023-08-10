AG Yost Sues Construction Company for Unethical Business Practices

(COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a northeast Ohio construction company and its owners accused of pocketing more than $289,000 in consumers’ money while failing to complete construction projects, as well as engaging in other unacceptable behavior.

“We will not tolerate predatory practices that threaten the hard-earned money of Ohioans,” Yost said. “This serves as a stark reminder that accountability will be exacted for such unscrupulous behavior.”

The lawsuit against Diamond Ridge Construction Services and owners Thomas Boyd and Brian Stepp alleges multiple violations of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Ohio Home Construction Service Supplies Act. The suit was filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Diamond Ridge operates out of 27102 Royalton Rd., Columbia Station, and specializes in home construction services.

The Attorney General’s Office responded to thirteen consumers who lodged complaints against Diamond Ridge for a staggering cumulative loss of $289,337.17, arising from contracts made from April 6, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

The complaints detail the following stories:

One consumer reported the completion of their project, only to find out that a subcontractor placed a lien on their property due to non-payment from Diamond Ridge.

Another individual was working with a general contractor who abruptly stopped the project, attributing the halt to Stepp and Boyd’s non-payment.

Others voiced their concerns over projects that remained stagnant or were started but not finished, with no refunds issued.

Some consumers were forced to pay large down payments, coupled with contracts that failed to provide important details.

A pattern of Stepp and Boyd failing to obtain the appropriate contractor registrations permits.

In 2018, the Attorney General’s Office secured a default judgment and permanent injunction against Stepp and his home improvement company Ashley Contractors, underscoring Stepp’s prior involvement in bad activities.

Yost’s lawsuit seeks to have Diamond Ridge, Stepp and Boyd reimburse consumers and pay civil penalties and court costs.

Ohioans who suspect unfair or deceptive business practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

