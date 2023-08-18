VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to ​​Liberty University's Synthetic Crustacean Innovation

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Liberty University has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $73,740 in support of a commercialization project being led by Dr. Christopher Kepley. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $51 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Lynchburg, Va., Liberty University is an accredited liberal arts institution of higher education. Dr. Kepley is Professor of Immunology in the Molecular and Cellular Sciences department within Liberty University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. This CCF grant will be used to further develop a synthetic crustacean bait that could potentially eliminate the need for forage fish to attract and trap crustaceans.

“We are thrilled to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Max Krieger, Liberty Biology student and leading researcher on the sustainability project. “Global supply of the ocean ecosystem’s foundational species, forage fish, is rapidly decreasing at the hands of overfishing. Our goal is to rebuild this supply and enhance the ocean ecosystem as a whole, and we thank VIPC for enabling our team to do so.” Dr. Wayne Strasser from Liberty University’s Center for Engineering and Research is also part of the sustainability team.

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to support the commercialization efforts being pursued by Dr. Kepley, Dr. Strasser, and their students at Liberty University,” said Hina Mehta, VIPC’s Director for University Programs. “VIPC’s CCF higher education grant program plays an important role in getting funding to entrepreneurially-minded university researchers as they work to take innovations from lab to market. We are proud to support the Liberty team’s efforts to contribute to the rebuilding of the ocean ecosystem.”

