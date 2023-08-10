Grass-fed Collagen Market size is expected to reach US$ 279.6 million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Fact.MR’s latest report on Grass-fed Collagen Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, The revenues of the Grassfed Collagen Market were estimated at US$ 113.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2033. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 279.6 million. Gelatin based Grassfed Collagen accounts for significant share with a projected CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033.



The key drivers influencing Grassfed Collagen Market expansion include increasing demand of collagen based products, growing aging population, increasing demand for natural & functional ingredients in the food & beverages industry, and increasing use of bovine collagen in the personal care & cosmetics industry.

In 2020, the global bovine collagen sales was valued at over US$ 523.68 million and it is projected to reach US$ 825.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecasted period. The bovine collagen market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for collagen-based products in various applications, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Additionally, the growing awareness about the health benefits of collagen consumption, such as improving skin and bone health, influences the growth of the grassfed collagen market.

The consumers are become more health conscious owing to which the demand of gelatin supplements are increasing, which in turn has been leading to the surge in demand for grassfed collagen. For instance, Lonza announced to invest over US$ 93 million in its capsules and health ingredients division in October 2020. The investment is important for the expansion of their production capacity by 30 billion capsules annually. The growing need for gelatin supplements is expected to drive the growth of grassfed collagen demand in future.

Country-Wise Analysis:

Grass-fed Collagen Market Study in the United States:

With an absolute dollar increase of US$ 37.4 million from 2023 to 2033, the market in the United States is predicted to increase in value to US$ 67.5 million by 2033. From 2018 to 2022, the market in the United States grew at a CAGR of 5.9%, and from 2023 to 2033, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Sales of collagen supplements reached over US$ 293 million in the United States in 2020, according to the Nutrition Business Journal, and they are projected to increase at a CAGR of 22% over the course of the projection year. Collagen is one of the most well-liked dietary supplements in the United States, with about 32% of individuals using collagen supplements. As customers become more health conscious and the demand for natural and organic products rises, the market is anticipated to continue expanding.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the market are Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin, Tessenderlo Group, Nippi Collagen NA Inc., Rousselot B.V., Collagen Matrix, Koninklijke DSM N.V., CONNOILS LLC, Advanced BioMatrix, and Symatese.

A few of the recent developments in the Grassfed Collagen Market are:

In November 2020, Gelita announced that it had completed a major expansion of its plant in Sioux City, Iowa. The expansion, which involved an investment of US$ 100 million, has increased the company's production capacity for collagen peptides by 30%.





Gelita announced that it had completed a major expansion of its plant in Sioux City, Iowa. The expansion, which involved an investment of US$ 100 million, has increased the company's production capacity for collagen peptides by 30%. In July 2021, Gelita announced the launch of its latest innovation, called “Faster acting FORTIGEL” This new product is a highly soluble collagen peptide that has been shown in clinical studies to improve joint health and mobility in just four weeks. The product is specifically designed for use in functional food and beverage applications.





Segmentation of the Grass-fed Collagen Market:

By Type: Gelatin Hydrolyzed

By Application: Food & Beverages Healthcare Bone Graft Substitutes Cartilage Repairs Collagen-based Scaffolds Hemostats Skin Substitutes Cosmetics

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Grassfed Collagen Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Grassfed Collagen Market by Type (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed), by Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, and Cosmetics), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - 2023 to 2033.

