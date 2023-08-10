Questex Appoints Jennifer Glatt as Content Director and Editor-in-Chief, Hotel Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces Jennifer Glatt joins Hotel Management, a leading source of insights and information for the hospitality industry, as Content Director and Editor-in-Chief. Glatt's appointment marks a new era for Hotel Management, pledging an unwavering commitment to providing industry professionals with the insights they need to not only stay ahead but also elevate their strategies in driving hotel performance. Glatt is poised to guide Hotel Management towards a future defined by innovation and expansion.

Glatt will be instrumental in shaping the content strategy and direction of Hotel Management, overseeing the content, including newsletters, digital editions, eBooks, special reports, surveys, roundtables, and "top lists.” Glatt will also support the content strategy across the group’s Hotel Operations events, including Hotec Design, Hotec EMEA, Hotec Operations and The Hospitality Show.

With more than 20 years of experience, Glatt's content expertise will contribute to the growth and success of the portfolio, solidifying it as an invaluable resource for professionals at every level in the hospitality industry.

Prior, Glatt held key content positions that showcased her exceptional skills and insights. Most recently, she served as the Editorial Director for the in-house marketing and communications agency at the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), where she played a pivotal role in driving engagement and increasing enrollment through innovative content strategies. Her expertise in content creation and strategy has been honed through various roles, including Managing Editor for Wilmington Magazine and Communications Manager and Travel Writer for a startup in the wedding and travel sector.

Over her distinguished career, Glatt has also made significant contributions as a freelance journalist, creating compelling feature articles for a range of regional and national consumer and trade outlets. Her bylines have graced titles such as Questex's Luxury Travel Advisor and Travel Agent, among others. Her international and domestic travel experiences have given her a unique perspective that enriches her storytelling and resonates with diverse audiences.



"I am truly honored to take on the role of Editor-in-Chief for Hotel Management," said Glatt. "I am excited to build upon the strong foundation of this outlet and continue delivering high-quality, insightful content that empowers professionals in the industry to make informed decisions, embrace innovation, and navigate the evolving landscape with confidence."

Amy Vaxman, Vice President of Questex Hospitality, expressed her enthusiasm for Glatt's new role, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer as the Content Director and Editor-in-Chief of Hotel Management. Her wealth of experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our commitment to delivering valuable insights to the hospitality industry. We look forward to the fresh perspectives she will bring and the continued success of Hotel Management under her leadership."

About Hotel Management

Hotel Management is a leading outlet that provides valuable insights, trends, and analysis for professionals in the hospitality industry. With a focus on delivering timely and relevant content, the outlet serves as an essential resource for hoteliers, managers, owners, and industry stakeholders.



About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

